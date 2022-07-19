Busted star Charlie Simpson's son rushed to A&E in 'secondary drowning' horror













Busted’s Charlie Simpson has told fans his son was rushed to hospital while they were on holiday for “secondary drowning”.

The singer shared a photo of four-year-old Jago as he laid in A&E receiving treatment after suffering from the rare condition.

The 37-year-old shared his experience on social media to warn others as Charlie Simpson’s young son recovers.

Secondary or dry drowning is when someone inhales water while swimming. It can cause the vocal chords to spasm and contract.

Charlie Simpson’s son rushed to hospital

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

The musician explained on Instagram: “Hi all. I wanted to share a terrifying experience we had recently with my youngest son Jago, in the hope that if it helps just one person avoid a similar situation, it will be worth it.

“We were on holiday enjoying a morning in the pool. Jago is a strong swimmer for his age and he was swimming under water but suddenly came up spluttering and coughing.

At no point was he left unattended, It was momentary, nothing seemingly unusual for kids to experience. We got him out and he seemed fine and happy and was completely normal for the rest of the day.

At dinner he became very lethargic and went to sleep in my wife’s arms. After dinner he suddenly woke up and started projectile vomiting.

“We called a doctor immediately who initially diagnosed it as as food poisoning and advised that we put Jago to bed in our hotel room and keep an eye on him.

“Before the doctor left, I suddenly remembered Jago coughing in the pool that morning and I remembered reading about a condition called secondary drowning, so I relayed it to the doctor.

“After hearing this, his demeanour changed and he told us to go to A&E straight away.”

Charlie describes hospital horror

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The musician added that it took an hour to get to the hospital, and in that time Jago’s condition began to detoriate.

Charlie said it seemed that his son was “drifting” in and out of consciousness on the way.

Jago underwent CT scans and X-rays to find out what was wrong.

The singer added: “To our absolute horror, we were told that he head water in his lungs and was minutes away from pneumonia.

“Jago was diagnosed with secondary drowning”.

His son spent three days in hospital to receive more medical care and recover. Charlie admitted it was “the worst thing we have ever experienced”.

The singer also said had they not taken him to hospital it “could have been very different”.

The Busted star says although quite rare, secondary drowning is not often talked about.

He ended the post by hoping that other parents don’t go through what they did.

View Instagram Post

MORE: Gogglebox fans think Matt Willis is unrecognisable from Busted days

Fans send well-wishes to family

Bandmate Harry Judd wrote on the Instagram post: “How horrible for you all. Sending love.”

One fan penned: “I hadn’t even heard about secondary drowning before today, so thanks for the education. And I hope Jago has made a fast recovery.”

A second wrote: “Aboslutely terrifying! You’re so lucky you remembered the condition and said it to the doctor.

“Hope your little boy is feeling much now.”

A third added: “Thanks for letting us know! I wouldn’t have known about this. How scary for you all and glad to hear Jago is on the mend.”

Charlie married long-time girlfriend Anna Barnard in 2014, following the announcement of their engagement a week earlier.

The couple welcomed son Arlo the following year, and Jago in 2018.