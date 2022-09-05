









Glenn Kelman is one of the main faces of new Netflix series Buy My House. The property program is similar to Shark Tank in that it features homeowners as they try to sell their properties – mainly in Albuquerque, Seattle and New York City – to one of four real estate tycoons, one being Glenn Kelman.

Glenn has been in the property industry his entire career and being chief executive and director of Redfin Corp, he has managed to bag himself an impressive net worth.

Photo by Annie Wells/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Glenn Kelman’s estimated net worth

As of August 2022, wallmine.com estimates the property tycoon has a net worth of at least $43.5 million.

Kelman owns more than 45,000 units of Redfin Corp stock worth over $9 million and during the past four years he has sold Redfin stock worth more than $33 million.

In addition, he earns a salary of $1,082,280 as president, chief executive, and director at Redfin Corp, according to the company’s website.

What does Redfin Corp do?

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The company states it also runs the number one real estate brokerage site in the US.

The company’s home-buying clients get to see homes first via on-demand tours, while Redfin also offers lending services.

Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their property to sell for a higher figure. Since launching, Redfin states it has made more than $1 billion in commission fees.

Redfin stock

According to a Form 4 trading form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Kelman has made more than 15 trades of Redfin Corp stock since 2019. Most recently he sold 45,000 units of RDFN stock worth $540,900 on 15 August 2022.

On average, Wallmine states Kelman has been trading about 59,769 units every 71 days since 2019. As of 15 August 2022, the publication states he still owns at least 1,181,500 units of Redfin Corp stock.

Due to Glenn’s impressive sales skills, it’s no wonder he’s doing so well!

If you’re interested in seeing Kellman’s full history of his stock trades, click on Wallmine’s site here.

