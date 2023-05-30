Caitlyn Jenner and Ben Shapiro face dating rumors after fake AI pictures of the two began to circulate on social media. The Daily Wire columnist has often spoken about Caitlyn in the past, so who are their spouses?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s dad, Caitlyn, has been in the limelight for her dating life ever since she launched to fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, Caitlyn faces speculation about who her boyfriend is.

In recent days, amid The Kardashians season 3 airing without Caitlyn, unrealistic snapshots of the two American TV personalities have begun to do the rounds on Twitter and TikTok.

Caitlyn Jenner and Ben Shapiro ‘dating’

Caitlyn Jenner and Ben Shapiro face ‘dating’ rumors after a series of photos that appear to be AI-based done the rounds on social media. However, neither Caitlyn nor Ben has spoken out about the fake-looking snaps.

A fan who believed the pics jokily wrote on Twitter: “Caitlyn Jenner and Ben Shapiro are officially dating. Love is a beautiful thing.” Another penned, “I’m hoping it is [AI] cuz what’s going onnnnn.”

Ben has written controversial statements about Caitlyn’s transition on social media in the past. He wrote in May 2016, “So Caitlyn Jenner was a man born in a woman’s brain born in a man’s body.”

It was written after transgender reporter Zoey Tur and Ben, who writes for The Daily Wire, got into a heated debate about Caitlyn Jenner’s ESPY Award – the Arthur Ashe Courage Award – while on air on the HLN network.

Ben married his wife in 2008

Ben married his wife, Mor Toledano, an Israeli medical doctor of Moroccan descent, and they live in Los Angeles. The couple have two daughters and two sons and both practice Orthodox Judaism.

Mor is 35 years old and prefers to stay out of the limelight. In September 2020, Shapiro announced that he and his family were moving out of California,relocating the headquarters of his Daily Wire enterprise to Nashville, Tennessee.

Ben and his wife then decided to resettle in South Florida, which is where they continue to live as a family of six. Just a week ago, the couple welcomed baby number four into their lives!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins

One common belief is that Caitlyn Jenner’s girlfriend is Sophia Hutchins. The pair became friends when Caitlyn transitioned in 2015 and the two are believed to currently live together in Miami as housemates.

As per The Mirror, in 2017 Sophia Hutchins appeared to be Caitlyn Jenner’s plus-one at every event and the pair seemed “inseparable“. But they’ve insisted that their relationship isn’t romantic and that they’re more like family.

Plans of engagement and having children swirled during the earlier days of Cait and Sophia living together but in 2023, their relationship hasn’t developed further than being housemates and great friends, judging by Instagram.

