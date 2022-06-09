











Caitlyn Jenner publicly announced her transition in 2015, two years after separating from ex-wife Kris Jenner. After 22 years of marriage and two children together, Kris and Caitlyn went their separate ways but maintain an amicable relationship today.

After spending many years on reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and being in the media spotlight as part of one of America’s most talked-about families, Caitlyn Jenner’s life is often featured in headlines. For many years, rumours have circulated when it comes to whether Caitlyn Jenner has a girlfriend, so let’s take a look at her relationships in 2022.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins hit it off in 2017

As per The Mirror, in 2017 Sophia Hutchins appeared to be Caitlyn Jenner’s plus one at every event and the pair seemed “inseparable“.

However, they have always insisted that their relationship isn’t romantic and that they’re more like family.

Plans of engagement and having children swirled during the earlier days of Cait and Sophia living together but in 2022, their relationship hasn’t developed farther than being housemates and great friends, judging by Instagram.

As per an IG post from April 2022, Caitlyn wished Sophia a Happy Birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to my partner in crime! When in doubt I always know where to find you (poolside or golfing both with a beverage, of course). Thank you for being such a huge part of my life“.

The Kardashians refer to Sophia as Caitlyn’s ‘good friend’

During KUWTK season 20, Kourtney Kardashian refers to Sophia as Caitlyn’s “good friend who lives with her“. Kris also calls Sophia Caitlyn’s “friend“.

Following the advice of Kris Jenner, Caitlyn started a YouTube channel and uploaded videos of her day to day life.

Sophia also features in the videos as the two live together and they can be seen baking and much more.

Speaking on her channel, Caitlyn created a video called ’10 Things Caitlyn Jenner Cannot Live Without’ and her number one was Sophia.

Caitlyn said: “Over the last five years, it’s been very interesting for me. But, the one person who has been there twenty-four-seven has been Sophia. Sophia is like family… we talk every day.“

Sophia says that it’s a ‘parental’ relationship

Sophia, 26, and Caitlyn, 72, are housemates and as per TMZ in 2018 they’re “platonic partners in life“.

Page Six also reported in 2021 that Sophia said that the two have a “parental, familial” relationship.

Sophia is also now Caitlyn’s manager and described an awkward moment in their home which happened in 2020 as per People. Sophia considered moving out when Caitlyn reportedly “barged” into her room when she had a guy over.

As per Metro in 2021, Sophia said that she isn’t a lesbian, shutting down any rumours of the two being romantically involved once again. Caitlyn also described herself as being asexual back in 2015.

