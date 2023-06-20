Caitlyn Jenner has responded to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement as fans wonder whether the Kardashians talk to Kris Jenner’s former beau. It comes after Kris thanked Caitlyn for her role on Father’s Day.

The wild Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy announcement has flooded every avenue of social media. So when her siblings and mom Kris Jenner wished her congratulations, eyes turned to Kylie and Kendall’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

So, do the Kardashians talk to Caitlyn and what did she have to say about Kourtney’s pregnancy? Since Father’s Day, there have been multiple public messages posted between the Jenner-Kardashian families.

Photo by Andrew H Walker/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to Kourtney’s pregnancy

Caitlyn Jenner wrote just a few celebratory words to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy. In one Instagram Story, she wrote, “Major congrats,” followed by another which said, “Congratulations both of you.”

Kourtney shared the response from Caitlyn to her Instagram Story. It comes as fans are confused about Kris’ supposed lack of excitement for her daughter’s pregnancy, which has sparked unconfirmed rumors she’s mad at Kourtney.

Do the Kardashians talk to Caitlyn?

Yes, but it’s mainly Kendall and Kylie Jenner who speak and meet Caitlyn on a regular basis. Caitlyn has admitted she no longer talks to her stepdaughters, but her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always been there.

The last time she was seen in public with her daughter Kendall was during a sports game in October 2022. Caitlyn is not in The Kardashians because she wasn’t invited to the Hulu series for filming.

In May 2022, she addressed the “unfortunate” fact that she was not considered but wished her family well on their journey. Kendall has often bonded on Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her father, of their shared love of motors.

Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day

Caitlyn received recognition from Kris Jenner on Father’s Day, who included her in a collage of all the Kardashian dads on Instagram. Brody Jenner, her son, proposed to his now-fiance, with Caitlyn seen smiling in a tiara.

One fan commented on the recognition post, “So nice of Kris to acknowledge Caitlyn. I don’t see any of the others ever mentioning her! After all, she helped raise those kids!”

Caitlyn also acknowledged Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post for Father’s Day, writing, “Love you.” She shared a series of photos of the dads in the family’s lives with the caption: “Best to ever do it! I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two.”

