Caitlyn Jenner’s family reunion on Instagram saw no signs of Kylie, Kendall, and Brody. Kardashian fans were quick to notice the ‘missing Jenners’ as Caitlyn dressed down for the loved-up snap. So, where are Kylie and Kendall?

The Kardashians are not often seen with Caitlyn Jenner. However, Kylie and Kendall Jenner were nowhere to be seen when their dad Caitlyn reunited with 17 members of her family. Fans call the move “disappointing”…

Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Caitlyn Jenner’s family reunion

Caitlyn had a family reunion with 17 members of her family in Jackson. Her children Brandon Jenner and Cassandra Marino were pictured in the snap with their kids but it was noticeable that Kylie, Kendall, and Brody weren’t there.

Several fans took to the comment to ask about her three children’s whereabouts as they weren’t in the photo. “Where is Kylie and Kendall?” penned a fan, while another said: “A couple of Jenners missing.”

Caitlyn stayed schtum on the questions but it is known that her relationship with The Kardashians has been strained for years. Despite this, her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall have maintained a close bond with Caitlyn.

Kylie and Kendall are ‘missing’ from the pic

Kendall has been spotted on a relaxing vacation with her friends and boyfriend Bad Bunny in the last week, while Kylie has been busy promoting her brand’s new lipgloss shades under Kylie Cosmetics.

Brody, on the other hand, is expecting his baby to be born, which many fans believe is the reason he has not joined the family reunion. Just a month ago, Caitlyn celebrated her son’s baby shower, when he proposed to his fiancee.

Valerie Pitalo showed several snaps of the trip and wrote: “Jam-packed week full of river floating, lake splashing, mountain climbing, horseback riding, rodeo goin, bike riding, hiking and more with the cousins!”

How is Caitlyn Jenner related to the Kardashians?

Caitlyn is Kendall and Kylie’s biological father shared with Kris Jenner, who she was previously married to. The former couple brought Kendall into the world on November 3, 1995, and later Kylie, born on August 10, 1997.

Kris married American lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978. Together, they had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr, before divorcing Robert in 1991, who died in 2003. Kris later met Caitlyn and they married.

Caitlyn has four other children from two marriages, Brody Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner. Burt and Cassandra are shared with her first wife, Chrystie Scott, and Brody and Brandon are from Linda Thompson.

