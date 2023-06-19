Caitlyn Jenner’s son Brody Jenner is engaged to his girlfriend Tia Blanco five months after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The American TV personality and his girlfriend Tia Blanco marked a double family celebration over the weekend. The couple hosted a baby shower with their family and friends and Brody surprised his wife-to-be with an emotional proposal.

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack

Brody Jenner engaged to Tia Blanco

Congratulations are in order to Brody and Tia on their engagement news after the couple announced they are expecting a baby back in January this year.

The former Hills star, who is the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, surprised his girlfriend and proposed in front of family and friends at their baby shower.

“Wait, one more thing!” Brody told the crowd in a video shared on Instagram before reaching out for an engagement ring in his pocket and getting down on one knee. Their loved ones gave them a cheerful applause as Brody and Tia embraced.

“Can’t wait to love you forever,” Brody captioned a joint Instagram post with his pregnant girlfriend.

Brody’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner both liked the emotional surprise and many of the couple’s friends congratulated them on their exciting news.

“The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day,” Brody’s mom Linda commented. “Congratulations. I love you both so very much!”

Engagement comes after baby announcement

Brody and Tia were first romantically linked in April 2022 and they made their romance Instagram official with a joint social media post a month later.

The couple announced their family is expanding in January with a video at a doctor’s appointment where the couple received a sonogram of their baby.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” they wrote in the post, announcing Tia’s pregnancy.

“We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year,” Brody and Tia added.

In February, Tia and Brody confirmed they are expecting a baby a girl and Brody proudly wrote on Instagram that he can’t wait to “become the best girl dad in the world”.

Who is Tia Blanco?

Tia, born on May 5, 1997, in Puerto Rico, is a professional surfer of Filipino-American heritage.

She won first place at the 2015 International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship and achieved the same result at the 2016 tournament held in Costa Rica.

Tia also has experience on the small screen as she appeared in the MTV reality series The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros and several commercials.