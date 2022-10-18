Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro looks 'amazing' next to grown-up daughter on day out











Buddy Valastro spent time with his daughter Sofia at New York’s Food & Wine Festival, as fans couldn’t get over how great he looked – as one claimed he appeared ’15 years younger’. Never shy in front of the camera, the iconic Cake Boss shared the snap online.

When Buddy Valastro first appeared in the family business Carlo’s Bakery, the now TV personality was only six years old. He would often watch his dad working with the dough, and years later, his life revolved around pastries. Even though he never intended to become a professional baker, he loves it now.

After dropping out of high school at the age of 17 to run his father’s business, Valastro probably never imagined the level of success peering over the horizon. In 2004, he became part of the Food Network Challenge series and even though he didn’t win some of the challenges, he took home a whopping amount of $10,000 in the Battle of the Brides.

Gaining recognition, the star joined Cake Boss from 2009 to 2017, and his culinary skills skyrocketed his fame.

Cake Boss’ Buddy with his daughter

View Instagram Post

On October 16, Cake Boss’ Buddy took to his personal Instagram account to share a picture with his grown-up daughter, Sofia, whom he shares with wife, Lisa. The couple have four children, Sofia, Bartolo ‘Buddy’ III, Marco and Carlo.

Young Sofia was only six years old when the TLC show Cake Boss took the reality world by storm.

Matching their outfits, the pair spent time together at New York’s Wine & Food Festival.

Sharing their bonding time, he wrote in his caption: “Enjoying @nycwff with my @fiav_21 on this beautiful October day in NYC #nycwff.”

Fans of the chef left hundreds of comments complimenting the two. While some complimented her on how young he looked, others claimed the star looked healthy.

A follower commented: “Buddy, I don’t know what you’re doing? But you look amazing and 15 years younger!! Great pic!”

“So cute, but I see him very skinny,” a second one noted.

A third follower said: “She looks just like her daddy she’s beautiful.”

One added: “Buddy you are looking amazing… do yo thang## cakeboss!!”

Buddy suffered horror injury to his hand

Last summer, the 45-year-old suffered a horrific accident while bowling at their New Jersey home. A representative for the chef told PEOPLE the incident led to “multiple surgeries”.

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident,” they said.

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit.”

Valastro was unable to remove his hand and badly injured his middle finger and ring finger after “a 1-1/2 metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times”.

It was then that his teenage children Buddy Jr and Marco saved their dad by cutting the device to free his hand.

The chef later announced his hand was 95% healed, and he was finally able to go back to work. During an appearance on the Racheal Ray Show, he said: “The fact that I’m still able to do what I love, it was amazing”.

Fast forward to the present day, the chef has recovered following five surgeries, however, he may need a sixth operation. But, Buddy is back in the kitchen with his show on the Food Network, Buddy vs Duff.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK