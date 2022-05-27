











2022 marks what would have been Cameron Boyce’s 23rd birthday so let’s a look through his career highlights to honour the late actor.

Cameron Boyce’s tragic passing was a shock to the entertainment industry and fans alike. He was best known for his portrayal of Luke Ross, the mischievous dancer and middle child of the Ross family in Jessie.

He was one of the most promising Disney Channel child stars, particularly after he appeared in Grown Ups as Adam Sandler’s son.

Saturday (28 May 2022) would have been Cameron’s 23rd birthday so, in honour of the late actor, let’s revisit his career.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cameron Boyce’s death caused by epilepsy

On 6 July 2019, the 20-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in North Hollywood. His parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, had dinner with him the night he passed away and exchanged texts until 12.30am. “Somewhere between the last text he sent me and the morning, he was gone,” Victor recounted to ABC News.

His family announced his passing, stating epilepsy as the cause.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” they said.

An LA County coroner confirmed the cause of death on 30 July, ruling the manner of death as natural.

Cameron’s best roles

May 2008

At only eight years old, Boyce made his on-screen debut in Panic! At The Disco’s That Green Gentleman video, playing the young version of guitarist Ryan Ross.

July 2008

His first recurring role came in July on General Hospital: Night Shift as Michael ‘Stone’ Cates Jr. Boyce also appeared in mystery-thriller film Eagle Eye, starring Shia LaBeouf.

June 2010

Boyce’s big movie break was in Grown Ups, portraying Adam Sandler’s spoilt son Keith. He reprised the role in the 2013 sequel.

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

2011

2011 marked the beginning of Boyce’s Disney career. He was introduced to viewers as fake Gabe Duncan in one episode of Good Luck Charlie, and then as a dancer on Shake It Up.

By September, the first episode of Jessie aired – and it would prove his breakthrough role. He and Jessie co-star Karan Brar both had their characters created for them because the producers liked them so much. Luke Ross’s character was originally a boy from Korea called Hiro.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

2015

In 2015, he joined the cast of Disney Channel’s Descendants as Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil, alongside close friend Dove Cameron. Boyce reprised the role in Descendants 2 and 3; the latter was released posthumously.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

2019 – 2021

His final two productions – HBO’s Mrs Fletcher and Amazon Prime’s Paradise City – aired in 2019 and 2021.

A second season of Paradise City is scheduled but Ash Avildsen has been concerned on how to recast the role played by Cameron.

“With Cameron, his character really is the heartbeat for the audience,” he told EW. “I mapped out six seasons before we even shot this so his character, Simon, is the driving force as the story continues.”