











Cardi B‘s fans are praising her for being “real” after she shared a beautiful picture that she said revealed her “moustache”. No filters are needed for this natural beauty!

The rapper, 29, took to Twitter to share a gorgeous snap of herself make up free and lying underneath a blanket with her baby by her side.

The star, with her signature long nails on display, gazes off to the side in the gorgeous snap that she captioned: “Forehead foreheading ,Mustache mustaching”.

It didn’t take long for her fans to heap praise on her.

Being real

Cardi is known for her no-holds-barred attitude, and it seems the same goes for her social media.

Ditching filters and editing, she shared the very honest snap and her fans couldn’t get enough.

One commented: “I live for a natural beauty who doesn’t feel they have to wear makeup 24’7 or constantly sit in pictures filtered down.”

Another told her: “Cardi I love you so much. You’re beautiful forehead and mustache and all. I love how u show the raw natural side that alot of women are scared to embrace. U definitely encourage us ladies who feel insecure about their lil peach fuzz to embrace it.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

“you’re so real and beautiful babe,” a third posted.

One fan commented: “ur so real for posting this”.

While another wrote: “Cardi u are a beautiful queen”.

Cardi is a proud mum of two

Cardi – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – married fellow rapper Offset in 2017 and they share two kids.

They welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018 and later that year she announced on Instagram that she and Offset had separated, although they later got back together.

They went on to welcome a son, named Wave, in September 2021.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The couple has often faced criticism online for the extravagant gifts they’ve given their children.

Just a few weeks ago, they shocked fans by giving Kulture $50,000 in cash for her fourth birthday – making the youngster richer than many of us could hope to be.

Cardi said in a recent interview that she’s teaching her kids about privilege and never wants them to think they can have whatever they want just because of who their parents are.

She told Vogue: “They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.

“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected – especially when people see that you bust your a** for it.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK