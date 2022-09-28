









Forget Kim Kardashian, it’s Cardi B who’s letting it all hang out in her latest Instagram picture and has fans’ jaws on the floor thanks to an incredibly revealing dress.

In a series of steamy Instagram photos, Cardi poses next to husband Offset while wearing a plunging backless dress that shows off her butt and incredibly detailed back tattoo.

There were mixed reactions from fans about the pictures as some joked her “dress had ripped.”

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

Cardi bares butt in backless dress

In the series of pictures, the cheeky black gown dips so low it puts almost her entire butt on display as well as the colourful tattoo that runs from the top of her back all the way down her left thigh.

The tattoo consists of bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird. On revealing the piece in 2020, Cardi told fans the artwork was created by Jamie Schene, of California-based Union3 Tattoo, and took several months to complete.

As she poses with Offset, Cardi rocks tousled curls, glamorous red lips and diamond rings. The star also captioned the post:

I fight for my bi***es and I’m fighting over d—k too.

The style’s unique, to say the least, but in true Cardi B style she rocks the look with confidence and attitude.

Fans’ mixed reactions to Cardi’s latest look

Most fans loved the low-cut look but a few urged her to “pull her dress up.” Comedian @dannyjokes commented: “I think your dress is ripped” followed by a laughing crying face emoji.

Others showed their love with flame emojis and comments such as “unreal” and “Cardi you look incredible.” One fan penned: “BODY BODY BODY.”

However, not all the comments were in support of the outfit, one person who wasn’t too keen said: “Ladies, let’s not make this a trend please.” Another said: “This is a lil too hood for me, ima head out.”

Others said: “Cardi pull your dress up” and “This is deffo not a vibe.”

Cardi feuds with rapper Akbar V

Page Six reports the raunchy pics arrive amid the star’s “feud” with fellow rapper Akbar V, who subtweeted Cardi’s Tomorrow 2 music video after it received more than six million views on YouTube.

Cardi clapped back – as she often does – saying: “I don’t really like the internet games. My DMs [are] open and also the streets!

In a separate tweet she went on to say:

I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention… AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY, I don’t do the internet!!

Despite the drama, she definitely “did” the internet in her most recent and revealing picture.

