











Cardi B revealed a rather unusual – but seemingly very effective – beauty hack as she told her followers she’s been washing her hair in onion water.

It seems to have completely done the trick though, with the rapper sharing a snap of her raven locks looking dry and unkempt and a short video clip of herself running her fingers through her long, silky hair after the treatment.

Would you be willing to give her beauty hack a go?

Cardi’s onion water

Cardi took to Instagram to show off the results of her unique home hair treatment, and it’s clear to see that it’s had quite the impact.

The 29-year-old penned to her fans: “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.

“I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair”.

Many of her followers commented to say they’d be giving it a go themselves.

One told her: “I have to try boiling the onions .. I was juicing them and left it too long .. & for an entire year, anytime my hair was blowed out or straightened it smelled like Sofrito”.

“Wow. Beautiful,” another admirer wrote.

A third penned: “Yassss hair! It’s giving Aaliyah signature style!”

The official Instagram account even got involved, commenting: “if cardi washes her hair with onion water, we wash our hair with onion water”.

Keeping it real

Mum-of-two Cardi’s hair hack comes after she was praised for sharing a make up-free snap that she said revealed her “moustache”.

“Forehead foreheading ,Mustache mustaching,” she captioned the gorgeous picture of herself lying underneath a blanket with her baby by her side.

Fans praised her for breaking down beauty standards with the picture.

One told her: “Cardi I love you so much. You’re beautiful forehead and mustache and all. I love how u show the raw natural side that alot of women are scared to embrace. U definitely encourage us ladies who feel insecure about their lil peach fuzz to embrace it.”

While another wrote: “ur so real for posting this”.

