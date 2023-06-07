Just days after including Blac Chyna in her maternity shoot, Chrisean Rock has now been spotted out with Cardi B on Instagram, who also gave her a shoutout while performing Blueface’s Thotiana.

The Baddies West star announced her pregnancy with rapper Blueface back in January, although their relationship has been publically tumultuous with an array of online social media spats. However, it seems like Chrisean is now in a new crowd, and fans say they’re loving how much she’s ‘thriving.’

We take a look at the crossover everyone’s here for, Chrisean Rock and Cardi B.

Chrisean Rock joins Cardi B in New York

Cardi B took to her Instagram to thank fans for the support in New York after her Summer Jam performance.

In slide four of the photo dump, Chrisean appeared in a group photo alongside Cardi and their daughter Kulture and her fans were going crazy with love in the comments.

One fan wrote: “Chrisean hanging with the celebs. No wonder someone is mad.”

“Chrisean in the mix for real, I love that for her!” wrote another.

“I love to see Chrisean around all these boss mothers/female rappers, I hope they have been able to guide her on the right path in her career as well,” penned one fan.

Cardi B gives the Baddiest West star a special shoutout

Cardi B also gave Rock a shout-out while performing her ex-Blueface’s song Thotiana, as Cardi features on the remix.

The pair’s rocky relationship has played out on social media for a while, and in a 20-week scan update, she revealed Blueface ‘didn’t see a future’ with her.

Of course, fans went wild on Twitter upon seeing the WAP singer’s very particular shoutout as one wrote:

“That’s RIGHT!!!!!!!! queens supporting QUEENS.”

“Cardi performing Thotiana without Blueface there but Chrisean is and shouts her out. Love to see it,” commented another.

However, others were a bit more confused: “Why did she shout out Chrisean to a Blueface song? Why not play a Chrisean song? Lmao.”

Chrisean shows off her baby bump

After being surrounded by ‘fake pregnancy’ rumors at the start of her pregnancy, Rock has well and truly shut the rumors down for good as she proudly showcases her bump on the ‘gram.

The Baddies West star announced her pregnancy in January and announced she was 20 weeks pregnant back in May, as she uploaded a video of her ultrasound.

In the same video, the star announced she had been filming for The Zeus Network, so fans may be able to see her journey play out on screen sometime soon.