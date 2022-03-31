Cardi goes from B to A* with her Platinum album recognition













Cardi B literally made history this week as every single song on her hit album Invasion of Privacy became certified platinum. With this achievement, the musician has become the first-ever female artist to achieve a distinction this big and it’s all thanks to the popularity of the album and her chart-topping success.

Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

All of her songs are certified platinum

Although her Invasion of Privacy album was released in 2018, according to Billboard all 13 of her tracks have been certified platinum by the RIAA.

The album includes some of her most popular tracks of all time like Bodak Yellow and I Like It featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Aside from the platinum album, her song Bodak Yellow is also certified diamond.

Both of the songs from the album also hit number one on the Billboard charts meaning Cardi has made history with her Invasion of Privacy album achievements.

Invasion of Privacy celebrates its three year birthday

Time seems to have flown by since 2018 as Cardi celebrated her album’s third birthday by tweeting a message to fans saying:

Thank you to everyone that’s been showing IOP love today. It feels like a birthday lols 😂. I get real sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album, I faced many challenges thru the process and after but the outcome was beautiful and successful. Love you forever. Cardi B, Twitter

The album’s success didn’t end here as following its release, 12 out of the 13 songs featured on the LP made it to the Hot 100, overtaking Beyonce for most “simultaneous titles” by a woman on the chart.

Cardi has been nominated for a Grammy

Cardi is killing the game at the moment as she has also been nominated for a Grammy this 2022 for her iconic song Up, which has been nominated for Best Rap Performance.

The rapper will be up against Meghan Thee Staallion’s Thot S**t, J Cole, 21 Savage and Moray’s My Life and Family Ties by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.

Up was part of Cardi’s second studio album in 2021 that reached number one on the US Billboard 100 – Go Cardi!

