Famous mums breaking down the stigma over breastfeeding one powerful snap at a time













There are many things in life deemed as being ‘taboo’ and unfortunately for mothers, breastfeeding is one of them. Naturally, breast milk is the first food babies are raised on. Although for many, breastfeeding isn’t easy, and perhaps it’s not for everyone. But, there are mothers who say “breast is best” and want to feed their children this way who are battling the stigma that surrounds it.

From Cardi B to Kate Hudson, here’s a rundown of celebrities who are breaking down the breastfeeding stigma and making sure their babies are being fed whenever, wherever!

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Ashley Graham tandem feeds

When it comes to modelling, Ashley Graham is a boss. She’s graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and advocates for body positivity.

It turns out that Ashley’s also a pro when it comes to breastfeeding and takes the biscuit with her Instagram post tandem feeding her twins.

OMG: RHONJ cast switches up as Jackie Goldschneider demoted and Traci Barber dropped

Rosie Huntington Whiteley breastfeeds, but makes it modelling

If there’s anyone who could pull off breastfeeding elegantly, it’s model Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

She poses at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France while feeding baby Isabella James.

Rosie’s breastfeeding snaps are included in a collection of chic photos, breaking down the stigma one lavish hotel selfie at a time.

Emily Ratajkowski is ‘always breastfeeding’

In 2021, model Emily Ratajkowski took to the ‘gram to share a couple of snaps of her feeding her baby.

She captioned the photos: “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am.“

By the looks of things, Emily has herself a hungry baby and she’s not afraid of feeding Sylvester on IG.

Chrissy Teigen jokes she has ‘twins’

Another model breaking down the stigma around breastfeeding is 36-year-old Chrissy Teigen.

She posted a photo of herself feeding her son, Miles in 2018 and joked that she had “twins” as her daughter Luna wanted her to breastfeed her doll, too.

As per Refinery29, Chrissy has taken to Twitter in the past to write about normalizing formula. She opened up about her breastfeeding journey, as like many women, she experienced highs and lows.

READ MORE: Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast includes MAFS’ Beck and a Ninja Warrior

Cardi B breastfeeds in her music video

Moving on from models to, now, singers who are challenging the taboo of breastfeeding, Cardi B is next up on the list.

In Cardi B’s music video for 2018 song Money, she was shown breastfeeding while rapping the words: “I got a baby I need some money yeah I need cheese for my egg“.

Cardi is a mother to Kulture and Wave and she opened up in 2018 to Rolling Stone Magazine saying that she wasn’t sure about breastfeeding: “She says her breasts are overly sensitive and she can’t imagine how she would deal with a little baby milking them – but she wants her kid to be with her constantly.“

Alanis Morisette and P!nk pave the way for celebrities breastfeeding

More singing stars who are taking to Instagram to share their breastfeeding snaps are Alanis Morisette and Pink.

In 2017, Pink posted a photo of herself feeding her child while hiking and Alanis shared a snap of her nursing child in 2016.

Alanis posted for World Breastfeeding Week which runs from August 1st to 7th in 2022.

Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff show life as working moms

From models to singers and actresses, too, many mothers are taking to the internet to break down the stigma of breastfeeding in recent years.

While Pink was feeding and getting her steps in, Kate Hudson is working and feeding her child at the same time.

She wrote on Instagram in 2019: “When you’re working but babies gotta eat.”

Hilary Duff also took to Instagram in 2019 to share that she’s a working mother of two.

She wrote about her breastfeeding journey and said that “pumping sucks”, adding that she struggled with having to pump while working and that she aimed to breastfeed her two children for at least the first six months of their lives.

Olivia Wilde and Shay Mitchell have ‘drinking buddies’ and ‘breast friends’

House actress Olivia Wilde is another celebrity to share her feeding journey with the world. She wrote in 2016 that her baby was her “drinking buddy” in a caption of a post of her breastfeeding and added a hashtag about never underestimating the power of a woman.

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is famed for appearing in Pretty Little Liars but she’s being pretty transparent with her IG followers when it comes to motherhood.

She posted a breastfeeding photo that was captioned “breast friends” in 2019.

NO WAY: Love on the Spectrum’s Steve has a famous magazine publisher dad

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK