











Frankie Grande announced yesterday, 10th May, that he and partner Hale Leon tied the knot in a spectacular Star Wars-themed wedding. This has left many fans wondering what other celebrities have had themed weddings, so let’s explore the variety of ceremonies which have had a twist.

Ariana Grande recently shared in an Instagram comment that she’s been “crying” over her brother getting married, as she replied to Frankie’s post: “Crying again! I love you both so so very much.”

Let’s take a look at some of the most extravagant themed weddings that celebrities have held.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Celebs’ most extravagant themed weddings:

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon channelled their fairytale love story in a Cinderella themed wedding. The couple decided to renew their vows in 2012, and shut down Disneyland to have the ceremony. Just like Cinderella, Mariah arrived in a horse-drawn pumpkin-shaped carriage and princess ball gown. Cannon also made efforts to be her Prince Charming as he wore a suave suit and had their twin children in matching outfits.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 2013 Sean Parker who is the ex-president of Facebook married Alexandra Lenas in a Lord Of The Rings themed ceremony. The couple love the books and had always wanted to wed in an enchanted forest, “You know, sort of like Lothlórien, the mythical home of Galadriel in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings,’ Parker explained. They went all out, dinner involved pigs on a spit, and seating arrangements included beds covered in animal fur. A 20-foot-tall gate was built to create the entrance, bunnies were handed out for guests to cuddle and all 364 guests wore custom-designed costumes made by Lord Of The Rings costume designer, Ngila Dickson. Need we say more?

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul married Lauren Parsekian in 2013 in a Great Gatsby themed ceremony. They may have been in Malibu, but they were channelling New York City in their 1920s-themed party. With some guests in top hats and others in pearls and headpieces, attendees looked just like Daisy Buchanan.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz had a twisted version of Alice in Wonderland for their wedding. The cake had a top hat, flowers, a teapot, and a stopwatch, in theme with Lewis Carroll’s novel. Guests also left with a red box with a cookie that read, “Eat me” just like the ones from Alice in Wonderland.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Posh and Becks have been married for over two decades but the power couple’s Woodland-themed wedding in Ireland is one to remember. Victoria Beckham walked down the aisle carrying a bouquet of ivy and apples to reflect their Robin Hood-esque theme. The theme could have been chosen to reflect the forest setting, as Luttrellstown Castle boasts over 300 species of trees, nothing on Sherwood Forest.

Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage