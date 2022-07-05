











Ever since Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show have been intrigued by their relationship.

Their whirlwind romance has been full of ups and downs and the latest news appears to be that it’s more down than up. With season 4 of The Family Chantel showing trouble in paradise, Reality Titbit is taking a look back at their relationship, including their quick jump into their marriage.

My Life as a Rolling Stone | Trailer | BBC BridTV 10650 My Life as a Rolling Stone | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VxsfHtUGlMc/hqdefault.jpg 1042141 1042141 center 22403

Screenshot: First Look: This Season on The Family Chantel!, TLC YouTube

Chantel and Pedro got married just before The Family Chantel

When we first met Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé, they seemed doomed to fail. But as the years go on, they have overcome some serious obstacles and the pair is seemingly still going strong.

After making their debut during season 4 of 90 Day, many fans thought they wouldn’t even make it to the wedding but in order for Pedro to be able to stay in the county, they had a small wedding ceremony to tie the knot.

This happened not long before the launch of their very own TLC spin-off show, The Family Chantel – and let’s just say that their wedding didn’t stop the family drama. Season 1 and 2 was very revolved around the pair’s drama but season 3 focussed more on the family.

However, the latest update on season 4 isn’t looking too good for Chantel and Pedro.

The couple seem rocky in season 4

With season 4 in full swing, we are starting to learn a lot more about the problems in the pair’s marriage. Chantel and Pedro had a rough ride after introducing their families to each other, and it looks like the drama has heightened.

In the trailer for The Family Chantel Season 4, viewers see Chantel take issue with Pedro spending so much of his time with his new co-workers, who all appear to be women.

At one point in the trailer, Chantel even accuses Pedro of not loving her. During this season, Pedro appears to be branching out on his own more and developing his own social life away from Chantel.

Are Chantel and Pedro still together?

Despite their issues, those who have rooted for these two since the start will be happy to learn that it looks like Chantel and Pedro are still together.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that despite them not having shared photos together on Instagram in quite a while, in one of Chantel’s more recent posts, she still has on her wedding ring. That definitely counts for something.

Hopefully, we might get a social media update on either of their accounts soon.

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK