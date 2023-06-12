Big Lex and Joseline Hernandez fought the latter and allegedly decided to “drag” the musician backstage. It happened after the Floyd Mayweather VS John Gotti fight turned to chaos, with many fights in the ring.

During an exhibition between Mayweather and Gotti, the referee called off the fight, before many people in the crowd started to erupt into fighting chaos. Then, backstage, it kicked off between Big Lex and Joseline.

Multiple videos doing the rounds on social media show Joseline, who stars in Joseline’s Cabaret and is originally a Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, “dragging” Big Lex in what fans called a “disturbing” fight.

Big Lex and Joseline fight

Musician Big Lex and Joseline fought backstage at the Mayweather vs Gotti fight. Onlookers claim that a woman named Melissa fought with Hernandez as Lex was suddenly approached and kicked in the head.

Those watching the drama shouted at security to “stop” the fight while Big Lex was strangled as she sat down. As Big Lex walked away, Joseline walked back up to her and started to fight the musician again.

Two males are believed to have been hitting Big Lex before Joseline got involved. Those who saw the fight unfold backstage also allege that a random woman passing by threw her drink at Joseline before Melissa hit her.

Mayweather vs Gotti fans capture feud

When Joseline and Big Lex had a fight backstage, angles of the fight were shared all over social media. Many began to discuss the “disturbing” fight, with several men getting involved to try and stop the violence.

A clip of Joseline shows her slapping a security man in the face and telling him, “Get off me.” A fan wrote, “I’m sorry but that Joseline and Big Lex fight is disturbing. LIKE FOR REAL.”

Another penned: “Very disturbing. Big Lex was getting jumped and then when she was able to try to get away, they kept going at her. It’s wild. Not to mention, Balistic [Joseline’s husband] hit her too.”

“Joseline Hernandez drags Big Lex backstage at the #FloydMayweather fight,” reacted a fellow Twitter user.



The drama between the stars: Explained

Joseline and Big Lex don’t like each other after the drama of Joseline’s Cabaret reunion. At the reunion, Joseline told Big Lex to “shut up” before grabbing a candle holder and going to throw it at her co-star.

Balistic Beats, Joseline’s husband, also argued with Big Lex at the reunion, telling her that she’s “arguing with the same person who put you on [the show].” Big Lex is believed to have been talking about Joseline publicly since the event.

Hernandez tore off the woman’s clothes and kicked her multiple times backstage at the FLA Arena, Miami, but fans originally think she mistook the girl who threw a drink at her for Big Lex.

