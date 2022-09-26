Charlie Potthast's wife puts her best foot forward online after 90 Day Fiancé fame











90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s latest episode revealed quite a lot about Charlie Potthast’s wife as the pair return to the show after a short hiatus and from what he’s said, it seems that the couple has been incredibly busy.

According to Cinema Blend, Meg has been bringing in the cash by launching an OnlyFans account where she sells feet pictures… and more. The star supposedly brought in over $70,000 from her latest business endeavor.

Meg’s new OnlyFans

It seems the reality TV star is following in her sister Libby’s footsteps as she launches her very own OnlyFans page. Meg’s profile states she’s in the “Top 1.1%” of all creators on the platform, which would presumably make her very popular.

The reality star charges a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 per month, or $33.73 for three months, and notes in her profile that she “plays many roles,” which suggests feet pictures are just the start of what’s being offered.

According to Screen Rant, Meg also confirmed on an episode of 90 Day Bares All, non-coincidentally enough, where she confirmed that she sells pictures of her breasts.

Charlie is supportive of his wife’s OnlyFans

Meg’s OnlyFans was discussed during the latest episode and Charlie also confirmed that he’s “100% supportive” of his wife’s new job.

No wonder he is supportive as according to Cinema Blend, Meg has already brought in around $70,000 already through her OnlyFans.

Meg Potthast is undoubtedly not the first 90-Day Fiancé personality to start an OnlyFans, as quite a few cast members past and present have accounts set up. She is one of the few, however, to openly promote it on the show, as Libby and her sisters haven’t spoken on the TLC series about their pages.

Who is Megan Potthast?

Megan is the wife of Charlie Potthast and rose to reality TV fame through 90 Day Fiance. She and Charlie share four children together called Charlizie, Jordy, Charles, and Josiah.

Aside from being an OnlyFans star now, Megan is classed as a social media blogger and influencer. As for her job endeavors, her LinkedIn profile states she used to be an “agency director” for Barbizon USA.

According to Stars Offline, as of 2021, Megan had a net worth of approximately $200,000. However, since her time as a social media influencer and OnlyFans star, we can confidently assume that this number will have gone up considerably.

