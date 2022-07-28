











Charlie Simpson, best known for being a band member of Busted, rushed his son to hospital whilst on their family holiday abroad.

Fans of the star have been waiting for an update after he told his Instagram followers last week that Jago had suffered from secondary drowning. The 37-year-old has finally provided us with more information on how his four-year-old is recovering since the incident.

What happened to Charlie Simpson’s son?

On July 19, Charlie shared the “terrifying experience” he had endured with his four-year-old son, Jago.

Charlie told his followers that Jago had suffered secondary drowning, which occurs when an individual inhales water due to a struggle or near drowning experience.

The condition is often referred to as delayed drowning as those affected may not experience the signs and symptoms until 24 to 48 hours after the incident.

Charlie recalled the experience, saying that although he is a strong swimmer, Jago “suddenly came up spluttering and coughing.” Although he seemed completely fine afterwards, Jago woke up projectile vomiting after their family dinner, and whilst driving to the hospital to seek medical help, he was “drifting in and out of consciousness.”

After receiving CT scans and X-Rays, the doctors discovered that the four-year-old had water in his lungs, and was just minutes away from pneumonia.

In the same post, Charlie thanked the hospital staff that helped his son during his three-day stay. He hopes that his post will raise awareness of secondary drowning, as if they were any later taking him to hospital, the outcome would have been very different.

On July 27, just one week after the accident, Charlie updated his followers on Jago’s condition.

He wrote in his post: “Just wanted to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for this little man. He’s doing really well. X”, alongside a photo of Jago smiling and back to his happy self.

Fans send support across social media

The news shocked fans across the world, most of which had never heard of the condition, and are thankful that Jago is doing ok.

One Instagram user wrote: “I am so happy to see he has recovered and doing well! Hope the rest of the family is okay.”

Another said: “Aww Charlie so pleased to hear he’s doing well, he’s so gorgeous.”

Other fans are extremely grateful for the update, as one wrote: “Thanks for updating us. Been thinking of you all since.”

Another user added: “What a stunning little boy!! Thanks for sharing your information Charlie.”

