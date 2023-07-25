Chase Chrisley’s ‘break up’ with Emmy Medders, who he proposed to in October 2022, is the latest on Chrisley Knows Best fans’ minds. After his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley were imprisoned for bank evasion and tax fraud, the reality star had Emmy by his side. Now, Chase Chrisley’s Instagram has zero pictures with Emmy.

The couple have been on and off for years. Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders briefly split up before the Chrisley Knows Best star proposed in October. Now, they appear to have broken up again. Both of their Instagram pages have been cleared of any relationship pictures together, leaving fans “so sad” about their split.

Photo by 305pics/GC Images

Chase Chrisley fuels ‘break up’ rumors

Chase and Emmy have fuelled break-up rumors after removing their relationship pictures together, including their engagement photos. However, at the beginning of July, Emmy was seen looking after Chase’s dog.

Since then, the two have erased all photos together and unfollowed each other on Instagram. They are believed to have been planning to start a podcast together in January, as well as prepare for their upcoming wedding.

Emmy has been spending more time with her family in recent weeks after her father was diagnosed with ALS. Chase, on the other hand, has shared snaps with his dog and has appeared on the golfing podcast, Chasin’ Birdies.

Did Chase get married to Emmy?

No, Chase and Emmy did not get married. They shared happy engagement photos in October 2022 after dating on and off for nearly three years, at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee, but have now sparked split rumors.

The two broke up in August 2021 before getting back together, but had another split before their engagement. Emmy said on the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast that she began dating Chase, 26, right before the pandemic.

However, she joked that they weren’t always “attached at the hip,” but have been “great” since. Chase said, “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God.”

Chrisley Knows Best fans react

After hearing that Chase and Emmy have broken up, Chrisley Knows Best took to his Instagram to react to the rumors. Many are heartbroken over the split news while some even asked Emmy if she’s pregnant, which she denied.

One fan said: “What happened with Emmy? I’m so sad you two are not together anymore. 😞😞”

Another simply asked Chase: “When did you and Emmy break up?”

In response to a follower who asked whether Emmy had a baby bump, she replied: “Guys, what?! Please stop. No one is pregnant.” However, neither Chase nor Emmy has confirmed or denied their engagement being called off.