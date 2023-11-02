Following his split from ex-fiancé Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley revealed to the world that he was ready to get out there and start dating earlier this year. The former Chrisley Knows Best star shared a snap of himself posing alongside a mystery blond woman this November.

The photo of Chase Chrisley and his mystery lady friend comes after he’s shared numerous cryptic posts regarding “respect” in recent days. One of his latest Instagram Stories saw him share a quote containing the words: “Don’t play with me.”

Photo by 305pics/GC Images

Chase Chrisley is dating

Speaking to Extra TV’s Rachel Lindsay in August, the former Chrisley Knows Best explained that he was “dating” and “ready to go.”

The announcement came just weeks after he and Emmy Medders broke off their engagement in July.

Speaking on why they decided to call off the engagement, Chase explained that they both “had a lot going on.”

He added that: “God’s got a plan,” and that he was “thankful,” for the split.

Chase and Emmy’s split

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley fans will have gotten glimpses of Chase and Emmy’s relationship as she appeared alongside him on the shows.

The two lived together and shared a dog, as well as getting engaged.

Chase popped the question in October last year and the two officially split in July this year.

Speaking to his sister, Savannah Chrisley, on her podcast, Unlocked, in September, Chase said that the split was “rough” initially, but that he was “over the hump.”

He’s spotted with a mystery blond

On November 1, Chase shared a quote post to his Instagram Stories reading: “I’ll match your respect, but I’ll top your disrespect. Don’t play me.”

An hour later, the USA Network star shared a photograph of himself with his arms around a blond woman.

Chase wrote the word “blessed” on the photo as he smiled for the camera standing behind the mystery lady in pink.