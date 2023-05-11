Chase Chrisley has opened up about how his parents’ prison sentence affected him on the Chasin’ Birdies podcast, hosted by Ryan Bashour and Jonathan Pepe.

The Chrisley kids haven’t shied away from speaking about Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s prison sentences, as Savannah Chrisley regularly opens up on her own podcast, Unlocked.

We take a look at what Chase Chrisley said about his mom and dad’s prison sentences, plus the new Chrisley show, as well as his relationship with fiance Emmy.

Chase opens up on Todd and Julie’s prison sentence

Chase Chrisley said he’d never spoken with anybody about how he felt when his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted, as he opened up to the Chasin’ Birdies podcast hosts,

Opening up he said: “It just feels like your soul, your heart gets ripped right out of you. It’s heartbreaking, it really is.”

Speaking on how it affected the whole family the 26-year-old expressed: “It was tough, it’s still tough,” he said. He also explained that it bought the family closer together, and made them appreciate each other in ‘ways they didn’t before.’

He also said his “little sister” (Savannah) is ‘one of the strongest human beings he knows’.

Due to the whole process, as well as their real estate company, the Growing Up Chrisley star also revealed that he and Savannah were also working on prison reform and helping people find jobs when they’re released.

Chase opens up about the new Chrisley show on the Chasin’ Birdies podcast

Savannah has previously teased a new Chrisley show, as Chase also opened up about the new project on the podcast.

Although of course, Todd and Julie will not be able to feature in it, their son revealed that he has been talking to his parents about the production.

Chase said his mom and dad have input as he called Todd ‘one of the smartest people he knows.’

At the moment, we haven’t been given a release date for the show, which of course stars fan-favorite Nanny Faye, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out!

The Growing Up Chrisley star is ready to start a family of his own

Chase is engaged to partner Emmy Medders, and on the podcast, he said he wants a big family, as he comes from a big family.

“I’d have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do it the traditional way, and I respect that,” he revealed.

The pair got engaged in 2022, after dating on and off for three years. As of yet no wedding date has been announced.