Cheyenne Floyd's shooting trauma has helped her bond with Maci on Teen Mom











It’s been an intense week on Teen Mom with the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter having Maci Bookout offer advice to Cheyenne Floyd after she became a victim of gun violence earlier this year when she was tragically involved in a shooting.

The reality stars were brought together in 2018, and have since become extremely close after they became victims of gun violence on separate occasions.

Ladykiller | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11308 Ladykiller | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0cgj2Flt5Fg/hqdefault.jpg 1101676 1101676 center 22403

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cheyenne and Maci both experienced gun violence

On the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne recounted an incident where her car was shot 13 times while she was driving her kids. In hopes of receiving support, Cheyenne called Maci, who recalled her own traumatic and similar experience. Maci said:

With me, I wasn’t targeted and my children weren’t with me. I just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

During season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Maci witnessed a shootout at a gas station near her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She said she suffered PTSD from the incident and went on to seek professional help from a trauma therapist. Maci went on to advise Cheyenne to do the same thing and told her “it’s going to be really hard.”

View Instagram Post

Cheyenne broke down about the shooting

During the episode, Cheyenne broke down about the shooting and shared new details about the incident. She asked her family:

I get that we will be fine, but are the kids OK? With Ryder, her innocence was taken. This stole everything that I worked towards. As her parent, am I doing everything that I can to protect her? That little girl is my life and I just refuse to let anyone take that from me.

During the season premiere of the show, Cheyenne and her fiancé Zach Davis said it was a “miracle” that everyone in the car stayed safe. She said:

God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive. I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.

Maci is offering support “on and off camera”

Whilst talking to ENews, Maci opened up about her close friend’s situation and shared how she is offering support on and off camera. Maci explained:

A lot of people, especially if they’ve never experienced something like that, they’re unsure how to be supportive because they’ve never gone through something like that. I think it just created a whole different kind of layer of support and friendship.

Maci went on to say how it’s unfortunate that they bond over their traumatic experiences but that she’s “glad I’m there for her and she’s there for me.”

While Cheyenne begins her healing process, Maci was happy to report to E! that based on her own hard work and experience, things can get better.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK