Chicago West is already warning the haters to back off. The four-year-old tells critics to leave her oldest sister North and her best friend alone during a sleepover at Kim’s Hidden Hills mansion.

Chicago might be one of the youngest of the family, but she is very protective of her siblings. As the third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the little star has been dubbed to be a mini version of her famous mother.

In recent months, Chi has stolen the spotlight from her family. She now makes occasional appearances on her family’s Instagram feed, or Kim and North’s conjoint TikTok account.

And it seems she’s now having a blast recreating videos, letting the Kardashian critics “nobody gonna touch” her sister.

Chicago West warns trolls to ‘leave her sister alone’

On December 28, North took to her conjoint TikTok account with her mom Kim.

She uploaded an adorable video featuring one of her closest friends, and her younger sister Chicago. The three enjoyed a sleepover at the beauty mogul’s Hidden Hills mansion.

Spending time together, the nine-year-old didn’t hesitate to film a lot of content and share it with her 11.8 million followers.

Accumulating 1.7 million viewers in 10 hours, little Chi sent a warning message to the internet trolls by mimicking a popular voiceover.

“This is my baby, and it ain’t nobody finna touch her,” said Chicago, tapping on her sister’s and friend’s heads.

Chicago West steals the spotlight… Again

Chicago is no stranger to stealing the spotlight from her family. In the times Chi appeared on her social media, fans have been quick to leave comments showering the little one with compliments.

Too much cuteness overload.

This occasion was no different. The four-year-old stole the attention of her older sister. Since North and Kim’s conjoint TikTok account deactivated the comments section, many took to other social media platforms to gush on the youngest one.

North can access her TikTok account through Kim’s phone

The moment North West joined TikTok, the internet went wild. Over the past few months, fans have been spoiled with daily content. Her videos range from shopping sprees to a day in her life.

Despite North’s access to social media, it turns out that her TikTok usage only comes from her mother’s phone.

During an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, the 42-year-old beauty guru revealed her daughter can only log into her account through her phone.

The reality star also confessed her children are not on social media and said they aren’t aware of what is being said about their famous parents on the internet.

