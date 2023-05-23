Chicago West’s D&G dress had fans cooing when she smiled for a family picture with her cousins. Her auntie, Khloe Kardashian, shared a snap to Instagram of her daughter True and her cousins, including Chi.

Of course, being Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter basically means she was born with a sprinkle of sass in her genes. So when she gave a cheesy grin in a pink Dolce & Gabbana dress, it’s no wonder fans were obsessed.

Khloe shared a snap of Chicago with her cousins Dream, True, and Psalm, each posing in their own unique outfits. They were all dressed to the nines and had fans utterly transfixed, especially when it came to Chi’s little dress.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chicago West’s D&G dress

Chicago’s Dolce & Gabbana dress worn on Khloe’s recent picture is worth over a whopping $1,400. Her mom Kim dressed her five-year-old daughter in the designer dress for an event with her cousins.

She wore the pink silk gown with black lace-up boots, with little baby pink bunny hairbands in a half-up half-down hairdo. Chi even matched some little stud earrings and a necklace with her stylish outfit.

Chicago’s Dolce & Gabbana chiffon silk dress set her mom back $1,445, while her Dr. Martens 1460 boots added an extra $80 to the total cost. The event she dressed up for was a throwback to an Easter-themed family meet-up!

Chi steals the show: ‘So cute’

When Chicago smiled in her dress for Auntie Khloe, fans cooed over just how “cute” she looked. One fan wrote in the comments of a fan page post of the pic: “Such a beautiful dress 😍 and my favorite color too.”

Another noticed how similar Chicago and Dream look. “Aww Chi and Dream actually look quite similar 😍😍,” they said. Other words like “the cutest” and “Chicago is so cute here!!” filled the comments section.

Chicago’s dress only heightened her petite frame. “Chicago is so petite and Dream is gorgeous! Sweet that they all get to grow up together and are close in age 😍,” commented a fan.

Her cousins also have their moment

Four-year-old Psalm, Chicago’s younger brother, looked casual in a graphic tee and flannel shirt, paired with dark chino pants. Their cousin True, five, also wore a pink dress matched with bunny ears and sneakers.

Dream, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna‘s six-year-old daughter wore a fluffy light pink dress with sneakers. She also went for the half-up hair-down look while she smiled at the camera.

However, Chicago West’s dress kinda stole the show, and it makes total sense as her Met Gala queen mom Kim is usually reigning in attention for her outfits. Even her D&G outfit at Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding caused a scene…

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

