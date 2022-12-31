When it comes to celebrity baby names, fans are always intrigued by what the Kar-Jenners go for. Chicago West’s full name appears to be a straightforward choice from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, there is more to their daughter’s name than it seems.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has often opted for unique names for their kids including Dream, Saint, and True. Many fans were confused over the name Kylie Jenner chose for her son. However, she confirmed that he is still named Wolf in The Kardashians season 2.

In case there is any confusion over little Chicago’s full name, let’s find out more about what Kim and Ye officially opted for in naming their third child.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Chicago West’s full name

On January 15, 2018, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a new bundle of joy into their lives.

After having their first daughter, North, in 2013, and their first son, Saint, in 2015, Kimye announced that they were parents to another daughter in 2018.

The celebrity couple announced their daughter’s name as Chicago West.

To many Kanye fans, Chicago’s name makes sense as the city is where he was born and raised.

However, as with many celebrity baby names, naming Chicago wasn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Kim adds a middle name

Speaking on her YouTube channel in 2018, Kim said that she was going to add “Noel” as Chicago’s middle name.

She said that she “loves the name Noel” and that Kanye “does not.”

Kim added: “I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like I’m doing this because I want her name to be Chi Noel.”

Her friend, Steph Shep, asked if you can add a middle name later. Kim replied: “Yeah, I’m going to.”

Chicago’s name was kinda stolen from Kim

Since Chicago was welcomed to the world, Kim explained a few things about her name, including that she opts to call her daughter a nickname of ‘Chi’ over her full name as she doesn’t think that Chicago “flows well” per Her.

Many fans will know that Kim loves a one-syllable name. We only have to take a look at her other kids’ names – Saint, Pslam, and North, to know that she doesn’t like long-winded names for her children.

When it comes to Chicago’s unofficial middle name, Noel, the name actually comes from Kim herself.

Kim was named Kimberly Noel Kardashian when she was born in 1980 and it looks like she’s passed on her middle name to her daughter because she loves it so much.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know