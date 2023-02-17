Chloe Chrisley has made a rare appearance on her auntie Savannah’s Instagram, who is now looking after both her and Grayson, 16. It comes while her former custodial grandparents, Todd and Julie, serve time in prison.

She is the youngest in the family, having been looked after through adoption by Todd since she was young. Chloe, whose father is Todd’s son Kyle, has often been featured on Chrisley Knows Best through the years.

Chloe’s growing youth has now been recognized by fans in recent pictures, who say she’s “looking older.” Reality Titbit can share the new snapshots, as well as look into when her birthday is and what the custody agreement says.

Chloe Chrisley in rare new pictures

Chloe has appeared in new pictures on Savannah‘s Instagram. She had straightened her hair using a new Sassy by Savannah flat irons as part of her new hair collection, being sold on her website and on Amazon.

Chrisley Knows Best fans can’t believe how much older Chloe looks in the recent snapshots. One wrote in the comments section: “Chloe’s hair straight makes her look older!🥰.”

Another agreed and wrote: “I agree! She’s so pretty and growing up fast! She is beautiful😍❤️.”

“Omg Chloe is such a big girl now and so pretty,” penned a fellow Instagram follower.

Does Savannah have custody of Chloe and Grayson?

Yes, Savannah has custody of her niece Chloe and younger brother Grayson. “I come home Tuesday, I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving, not as a family,” she said on Unlocked podcast.

Chloe will be living with Savannah during her grandparents’ prison sentence. She owns a four-bedroom home in Franklin, Tennessee, which she purchased back in 2016 for $681,000.

The ten-year-old has been raised by the Chrisley family since she was just one. For a while, Todd was sharing custody of Chloe with her biological mom Angela Johnson until 2016.

Chloe’s age and birthday

Chloe was born on November 10, 2012. This makes her 10 years old at the time of writing. Her tenth birthday saw the Chrisley family, including her father Kyle, wish her a special day. He wrote on Instagram:

Happy Birthday Chloe! I can’t believe how fast these 10 years have flown. You’re turning into such an amazing little lady and you’re so beautiful. Gosh how I wish things were different. I would give you the world if I could.. I hope you’ve had a great day today and I love you so much, always!

Todd also wished Chloe a happy birthday and wrote: “My whole heart ❤️ Happy Birthday sweet Coco!”

