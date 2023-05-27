Savannah Chrisley currently looks after her two younger siblings, Chloe, and Grayson Chrisley, as their parents serve time in prison in 2023. Former Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving a combined sentence of 19 years.

Despite the Chrisley family being rocked by Todd and Julie’s convictions earlier this year, it appears that Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley are still managing to spend quality time together.

The Chrisley siblings, apart from Kyle Chrisley, are all podcast hosts and fan favorite Nanny Faye often makes appearances on her grandkids’ pods.

Speaking on Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast, Nanny Faye says she “keeps secrets” for her grandkids, joking that “snitches get stitches.”

Chloe Chrisley and Savannah enjoy a treat

Taking to Instagram Stories on May 26, Savannah Chrisley asks Chloe “what she’s doing.”

Chloe can be seen eating a cookie from a plate that also has a muffin on it. She replies: “Living my best life.”

The 10-year-old wears a baseball jacket in the video as she enjoys some treats with Savannah.

Savannah asks Chloe to repeat what she said by asking: “You’re what?”

Chloe responds sounding confused: “You heard me…” making Savannah laugh.

Savannah and Chloe ‘go for the food’

Adding to her Instagram Story, Savannah, 25, took a snap of some popcorn. She wrote: “I come for the food” on her post.

The Sassy By Savannah owner added a video where she says that Grayson goes to baseball games “for the baseball,” whereas she and Chloe go “for the food.”

Chloe joins in with Savannah’s video as the two appear to be excited about the snacks at the game.

Chrisley fan ‘never stopped praying’

As well as taking to Stories on May 26, Savannah also shared an Instagram post of herself with her siblings at the baseball game.

Grayson Chrisley is pictured alongside his sisters and Savannah writes in her caption that they’re “the three best friends.”

The former Chrisley Knows Best star also added that a fan was sweet to them during the game. They said that they were always praying for the family:

“Also, thanking God for kind people. The lady behind us in the photo came up to tell us how she’s never stopped praying for us… GOD IS GOOD!”