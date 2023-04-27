Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage tied the knot in 2023 and fans are curious to know more about their ages.

The couple’s wedding was officiated by none other than reality TV queen Kim Kardashian.

Chris has worked as Kim’s hairstylist for years and with locks like hers, he clearly knows his stuff.

Kim and Chris have clearly formed a close bond for her to officiate his wedding.

After a short engagement, he married actor Lukas in April 2023 and the two announced the news via social media on April 26.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Chris Appleton’s age

Kim’s hairstylist Chris was born in the UK but now spends his days in the USA tending to the tresses of his celebrity clients.

He was born on June 14, 1983, which makes him 39 years old.

Given Chris’ birthday, he’s a Gemini on the zodiac.

He can be found on Instagram with 3.5m followers at @chrisappleton1.

How old is Lukas Gage?

Hailing from Encinitas, California, Chris’ husband, Lukas Gage was born in 1995.

He celebrates his birthday on May 28, so he’ll be turning 28 years old in 2023.

Lukas is also on the celebrity scene alongside his partner as he’s an actor.

He’s appeared in The White Lotus, American Vandal, You, Gossip Girl, and Euphoria.

Find the actor on IG at @lukasgage.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s age difference

As Chris and Lukas tie the knot in April 2023, many fans want to know more about their age difference.

Given that Chris is 39 years old and was born in 1983 and Lukas is almost 28 and born in 1995, there’s a 12-year age gap between the pair.

The two had their wedding officiated by Kim who is 42 years old and 57-year-old singer Shania Twain performed on their big day.

Shania opted for an all-time classic when it comes to love songs and performed 1997 hit You’re Still The One.