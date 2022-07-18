Chris Brown proudly shows off Loyal friendship to Davido's uncle Adeleke













Chris Brown has given a huge shout-out to musician Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, after he defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the Osun governorship election held on July 16.

C Breezy shared a picture of Adeleke on his Instagram story and fans are loving it. Check it out.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Chris Brown shouts out to Ademola

Chris posted a picture of Davido’s uncle in his Instastory, adding strength and love emojis.

The celebration comes after senator Adeleke’s victory in the Osun governorship election and it was a huge win for his nephew Davido.

Chris and Davido are not just rappers but close friends too and they have even made music together in the past. Ademola was showered with support from other celebs too, as well as fans.

Fans react to Chris’s support

Gossipmilltv posted a picture of Chris Brown’s story on it Instagram page, to which fans responded by saying:

Moral Lesson: everyone associates with victory.

Others said things such as “Chris Brown really loves OBO” and “When you’re Big You’re Big. Baddest For Life.”

Davido was rooting for his uncle

Nigerian singer Davido pooled all his resources to campaign for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in Osun state.

The politician is now the governor-elect of Osun state after defeating incumbent Oyetola. Days before the election, to show his support, Davido pulled up in Osun state to campaign for his uncle and fought tooth and nail against opposition on social media.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Davido revealed “his family is everything” and he would have done whatever it took to support his uncle, and that he did.

Osun State is a state in southwestern Nigeria, which is bounded to the east by Ekiti and Ondo states.