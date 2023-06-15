While promoting Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth reveals his choice to step back from acting was so he could spend more time at home with his wife and kids.

Last year, fans around the world were shocked by the revelation that the middle Hemsworth brother would potentially be stepping away from the silver screen. This came after the Marvel actor learned he was at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Chris’s decision to take some time off followed this revelation, leading some to suspect it was the reason behind his desire for family time.

Chris has since clarified the matter while promoting his latest Netflix project and it paints a different picture to that which was first put forth.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth found out about genetic risk last year

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, a non-scripted reality show, was released to Disney+ last November. While filming this project, the Thor actor explored the different ways humans can live better for longer by taking on physical challenges. These included such extremes as diving in icy waters and even climbing skyscrapers.

But it was an episode about death which really shook Chris. After agreeing to take a genetic test, it was revealed that Chris is at an eight to ten times higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s than the general population. This is as Chris has two copies of APOE4 (the apolipoprotein E gene), one from his mom and one from his dad.

Filming a confessional for the show, KUWTK-style, Chris Hemsworth revealed that this disease provoked his biggest fears.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I’ve experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Chris tells the camera.

Chris Hemsworth decided to step away to spend time with his kids

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this month while promoting Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth hinted that his reason for stepping away from acting was not prompted by the test results.

“It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion,” Chris said of the matter. “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with.”

The Marvel star further clarified that this was something he had been contemplating before finding out the test results. “Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often,” Chris mused.

Not wanting your children to grow up in your absence is a fear any parent can resonate with, whether a Hollywood celebrity or your Average Joe.

Thor star is now feeling ‘healthier than ever’

On the verge of turning 40 years old (Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday on August 11), the actor has explained he now feels “healthier than I’ve ever felt.”

Chris touched on how he is more comfortable moving at a slower pace in his career. “I’ve been running from project to project for long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it’s the last job you’ll get, you know?” he explained. “I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I’m involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”

That should put to bed any sneaking suspicions that Chris has plans to retire soon! For now, Chris is watching his three kids (India, 11; Tristan and Sasha, both 8) enter their tween years as he slows the pace of his Hollywood career right down.

Extraction 2 releases on Netflix this Friday, June 16