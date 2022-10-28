Chris Moyles undergoes six stone weight loss in unrecognisable transformation











Chris Moyles has impressed fans with a staggering six-stone weight loss, which he has achieved over the years by changing his lifestyle.

The DJ has undergone another transformation by dyeing his hair “white blonde” but what has shocked fans most of all is his athletic physique.

Let’s take a look at Chris Moyles’ unrecognizable transformation as he heads into the jungle for 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Chris Moyles’ looks unrecognisable in shocking six stone weight loss

Chris admitted working early morning shifts on Radio 1’s Breakfast Show for years meant that he couldn’t pursue a healthy lifestyle. After leaving the show in 2012 and taking a break from the early mornings he decided to tackle his weight once and for all, as per The Sun.

Moyles was worried his health could decline, and previously feared he’d die if he didn’t focus on losing weight: “I’m getting older. If I don’t keep fit I will be dead by the time I am 50.”

To change his life around, Moyles has done hardcore workouts with the help of an ex-pro boxer’s trainer and has been eating clean. He previously told the Mirror: “I’ve got David Haye’s old trainer who kills me. I’ve become obsessed with it [fitness].

He continued, “And I watch what I eat now that I’ve had to learn to cook for myself and that takes up a lot of my time, especially if I’m not drinking, which I have been trying not to do lately.”

Speaking on Ross Kemp’s podcast Kempcast, the former Radio 1 DJ explained: “Before lockdown Monday, Wednesday, Friday I would do the show we would have a quick meeting and then I’d get to the gym and I’d train 11 ’till 12 or 11 ’till one depending on how fat I was feeling.

Chris Moyles still hates oatmeal

After coming across an article claiming he’d been eating around 2,000 calories a day before his weight loss, Chris took to Facebook in 2017 and stated it was a lot more, as per Daily Mail.

“Have you missed a zero off that? If I was consuming only 2000 calories a day, I could’ve lost weight! The NHS website says a man needs around 2,500 calories a day to maintain his weight,” he wrote.

He admitted that while he’s eating much healthier, he still can’t stand oatmeal and confessed: “I eat eggs as they are. Chicken with skin on, only started eating fish recently and have turkey at Christmas.”

Moyles shut down false rumors that he’d used weight loss supplements and in doing so confessed to cutting out bread and reducing the amount of lager he was drinking: “I have never even heard of this product, let alone used it,” he said on Facebook.

“I don’t want people reading this and thinking that’s how I lost weight. So here, from my tiny mouth, is the truth.” he continued, “I stopped buying bread. Dramatically cut my lager intake. Started eating better food… Trained regularly. That’s it.”

Like the rest of us, Chris still has his cheat days as he jested: “I fall off the wagon sometimes and buy a pack of salt and vinegar chip sticks and a pack of cookies and eat them, and I feel bad about myself and cry myself to sleep. That happens,” he laughed.

Chris Moyles’ 5 day juice cleanse

Although, he has previously tried a 5-day juice cleanse in 2016 to give him immediate weight loss results. On his Instagram he kept fans updated with his progression. He also shared what had challenged him, with a photo of a Colin the Caterpillar cake, writing: “Day 2 of juice detox and the studio is full of food for Dom’s birthday… #torture #happybirthdaydom.”

In another caption as he neared the end of the challenge Moyles was counting down the hours: “Day 4 of nothing but bloody juuuuuuice! This is my breakfast.. ffs… Only 38 hours to go.. Haha.”

After finishing the juice cleanse, he celebrated with a well-earned hot chocolate.

