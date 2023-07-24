Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian rumors have resurfaced after fans were duped over an old video. The Kardashian fans have been going wild after a photo of the NBA star and Kim K’s sister was spotted chatting back in October 2021. It comes after Kanye West alleged he caught his now ex-wife having an affair with Chris.

Rumors that Chris and Kim Kardashian are dating have come up yet again. In December 2022, Kanye West claimed he had caught Kim, who he shares four kids with, having an affair with Chris, who plays for the Phoenix Suns. However, this was never confirmed by either Kim or Chris, but a video – which doesn’t actually involve Kim – has The Kardashian fans totally confused. Let’s explain.

Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian: Rumors

Chris and Kim faced dating rumors back in December 2022, which were quickly shut down by sources. However, fast-forward six months on, and a duped photo of what fans thought was Chris and Kim is now going viral.

However, the photo in question is actually a screenshot from a video of Chris meeting her sister, Kendall Jenner, in October 2021. She was in a car with her then-boyfriend, Devin Booker, who she has since split from.

Chris had approached the car to have a casual conversation with Kendall and Devin. However, new rumors are claiming that the screenshot is a new photo of Chris and Kim from a recent night, but this is not the case.

He was talking to Kendall Jenner

The false rumors say that Chris was spotted getting into a car with Kim Kardashian after Messi’s debut game, which the star attended on July 21. Chris was actually believed to be in Saint Louis, not Miami, where the footballer was playing.

Fans of Ye are now saying that the rapper appears to have been right, with many remembering his last tweet regarding their alleged affair. However, Kim has not been publicly seen with Chris at all.

Chris Paul has been married to his wife Jada since 2011. The pair, who met in high school, have two children, Chris Jr., 13, and Camryn, ten. Kim is currently in the dating scene but rumors regarding Chris are totally false.

Kanye accused Kim of Chris affair

In December 2022, Kanye alleged that he had caught Kim having an affair with Chris during their marriage. He came out with this during the same month that the two officially got their divorce finalized.

Sources revealed to publications that Ye’s claims were fabricated. Before getting suspended from Twitter, West posted a series of tweets, including one claiming his ex-wife and the Phoenix Suns point guard were having an affair.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here,” West tweeted. “I caught this guy with Kim.” He added a photo of Paul, 37, to the tweet and signed off by writing, “Good night.”

