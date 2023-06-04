Just weeks after showing off her baby bump on Instagram, Chrisean Rock has now shared her first maternity shoot, although fans are confused as Blac Chyna appears in the photos.

The Baddies West star announced her pregnancy with Blueface back in January, although the star faced many ‘fake pregnancy’ rumors at the start, she’s definitely shut them down as she shows off her baby bump on Instagram.

We take a look at Chrisean Rock‘s first maternity shoot, and what fans were saying about the presence of Blac Chyna.

Chrisean Rock includes Blac Chyna in her first maternity shoot

Chrisean Rock took to her 3.6 million Instagram followers to share her first maternity shoot, which included a slide show of pictures of her showing off her baby bump.

At the end, the star included a photo of herself and Blac Chyna, as well as a video of the two dancing and singing together.

In the caption, Rock wrote: “My first maternity shoot was a success. Special thanks to @blacchyna for pulling this all together with a great team.”

Fans are confused

Although Chrisean explained in the caption why Chyna was there, many were still confused on the presence of Rob Kardashian‘s ex.

“Who the extra ppl in the shoot the godparents?” questioned one.

Another wrote: “Why Blac Chyna there? Lol”

Others were happy to see the two interacting after Chyna’s statement, as one wrote: “I love that Chyna is around.. she knows alot about the industry and she can show her the ins and outs of investing..”

And others were fixated on how good Chrisean looked, as one simply wrote: “Beautiful!”

The stars have been seen partying together in DC

Although some fans may be unaware of the friendship between the two, Rock and Chyna have recently been seen spending together in DC as they film the auditions for Baddies East.

During an Instagram live together, Chrisean asked Chyna if she wanted any more kids, to which she responded: “I want two more kids.”

Presently, she has two children, Dream Kardashian, with Rob and King, who she shares with rapper Tyga.