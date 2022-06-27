











Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause didn’t know what to make of Hollywood Wax Museum’s new figure of Billie Eilish.

The reality TV star joked the museum needed to “unplug” the machine and try re-doing the piece entirely.

Chrishell took to Twitter to react to the unveiling of the wax model, which has left fans divided on the final result.

The 41-year-old wrote: “Ummmmmmmm. I’m gonna need them to unplug the wax making machine for 15 seconds and plug it back in and start over.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

‘I want to know what their inspiration pictures were’

Chrishell’s followers agreed with her and comically responded “at least she looks happy”.

Another fan said: “Honestly, I just want to know what their inspiration pictures were.”

A third then penned: “Screaming,” following by crying laughing emojis.

Ummmmmmmmm 😳 I’m gonna need them to unplug the wax making machine for 15secs and plug it back in and start over😅 https://t.co/lIn6vvYlM3 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) June 27, 2022

Other fans said the singer looked like she was “in her 40s”. Some even joked “they got that on Wish”.

The full wax figure has Billie wearing a white matching suit, with fingerless gloves, with one featuring the letters ‘BIL’ and the other hand showcasing ‘LIE’ for her name.

It shows off her recent blonde hair transformation. As she looks on emotionless she holds her hands up towards her chest – her iconic long nails front and center for the world to see.

Although, fans can’t work out what is exactly off about the statue. Some suggest it’s her nose or the shape of her lips.

It’s safe to say the Grammy-winning singer’s statue has had a mixed bag worth of reactions.

It’s not the first time Billie Eilish’s wax figure caught fans’ attention

"act like a billie eilish green era wax figure if you want new music"

me: pic.twitter.com/WYyyqwfHv3 — ash ☽ (@incentraIpark) June 26, 2022

However, it’s not the first time the Bad Guy hitmaker has had a wax figure made of herself.

Back in 2020, another Billie Eilish wax figure was created by the Barcelona Wax Museum. It attempted to capture her in a green ensemble and her iconic dark hair with lime green roots.

The icon herself has not responded to the new wax figure unveiling, but recently headlined at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

On June 24, she used her stage to protest against the US Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.

The landmark case gave women the right to abortion as it allowed people the protection to make a choice about their own bodies.

Billie made history by being the youngest performer to ever headline the festival – with Paul McCartney later making his own record by being the oldest at 80. But the young star used her time at Glastonbury to express her angry over the court’s decision.

She said: “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that, because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

She then sang Your Power, where the lyrics reference people taking advantage of younger people in and out of relationships.