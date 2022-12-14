Chrishell Stause confirms her partner G-Flip will make their debut appearance in the upcoming season six of Selling Sunset. She also welcomes the idea of reconciling with enemy Christine Quinn, who’s now no longer part of the show.

Chrishell Stause was among the attendees at the 2022’s People Choice Awards. The 41-year-old was nominated for Best Reality Star, and also for Best Reality Show for Netflix’s hit reality series, Selling Sunset.

Walking down the Red Carpet, the beloved reality star spilled the tea on new co-stars Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. She also spoke about whether her partner, G Flip, would appear in the awaited season.

After her breakup with Jason, the founder of The Oppenheim Group, the reality star told her co-stars by announcing her new relationship with Australian musician G Flip during the season five reunion.

Since then, fans of the couple and viewers have wondered if she would feature them in the new season. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

Chrishell Stause on G Flip’s appearance on Selling Sunset

On December 7, Chrishell walked the Red Carpet as a two-time nominee at this year’s PCA. Although both statues were awarded to The Kardashians, fans were thrilled to see the cast of Selling Sunset together.

During a rapid-fire interview with E! News, Chrishell spilled on her new co-star Bre being the most “thirsty” and Nicole as the one who surprised her the most, in a good and bad way.

Last September, the realtor took to social media to throw shade an unnamed co-star for being “thirsty” and “in need of attention”. Will fans be seeing drama between her and Bre? However, it has not been confirmed who Chrishell was talking about… so it could be a coincidence.

The 41-year-old bombshell also announced her partner, G Flip, would be making an appearance – if not various – in the next series. Chrishell and Flip made their relationship public in May 2021.

“My baby,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to be telling you this, but yes.”

Reconcile with Christine Quinn? ‘Why not’

Throughout the previous seasons, fans saw tension between Chrishell and former co-star Christine Quinn. From the moment Christine knew about her joining The Oppenheim Group, a new drama unfolded in every episode.

Despite their many ups and downs, both starts continued to be in the series. Christine then decided to leave the show to focus on her individual endeavors outside Netflix.

The 34-year-old has now been traveling around the world and became an ambassador of Balenciaga whilst opening her own real estate agency, The RealOpen.

Now that she’s no longer on the show, Chrishell has opened up to the possibility of making amends with her all-time enemy.

“Is there a chance you could reconcile with Christine now that she’s off the show?” the interviewer asked, to which she simply replied, “Why not.”

Chrishell is fuming after G Flip ‘denied’ entry

Shortly after the famed annual event ended, Chrishell took to social media to express her anger and frustration after her partner G-Flip was denied entry to the event despite being Chrishell being offered a plus-one guest.

The popular real estate agent was not happy about not being able to bring her partner after seeing other cast members had their plus ones – despite them not being a cast member on the show. Heather Rae Young was paired with husband Tarek El Moussa who is not on Selling Sunset, and Jason Oppenheim walked with Marie Lou Nurk.

She didn’t keep her thoughts to herself, as she wasn’t happy being “the only one with an individual nomination” and “would love to know the reason”.

“I just really hate b******,” she replied to a fan comment. “Clearly what I was told was not the reason and no one tried to clear it up.”

“I love the idea of the “people’s choice” but this Hollywood game is f*****.”

