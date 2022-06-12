Chrishell Stause's dating disaster after app match turned out to be total catfish













Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause suffered a mismatch after meeting someone from a dating app who was a catfish.

The star had been looking for love online but the person on the other end of the phone wasn’t who they seemed.

Even Chrishell Stause can get catfished, apparently. Appearing as a guest star in a British show, the popular Selling Sunset star spilled all the tea. During its sixth episode, she said how when meeting someone from online dating they turned out to be completely different.

MORE: Selling Sunset’s biggest commissioners: Who has made the most money?

Selling Sunset’s bombshell makes TV debut in the UK

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrishell not only wants to prove to be one of the best realtors in The Oppenheim Group but that she holds other talents.

The 40-year-old reality TV star made her debut in the UK as a guest star on ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club’s third season. The popular realtor will be competing in a bid to be crowned the karaoke champion.

According to What To Watch, she was accompanied by Love Island finalists Laura Anderson & Kaz Kamwi. Stause is also competing against Drag Superstar AWhora, TOWIE’s Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris and Ibiza Weekender‘s Callum Izzard. Other contestants include Dancing on Ice‘s Matt Evers and social media influencers Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo.

MORE: Selling Sunset fans admit they want ‘spicy Chrishell’ after G Flip music video

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Chrishell Stause and “catfish” chaos

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If fans thought that they knew everything about their favourite realtor, there’s more.

In Friday night’s episode, the stars were battling during the grand finale. This was when Chrishell shared a story of how she was catfished. She just wanted to give it a go at trying to find love through a dating app.

However, things did not go as she had hoped. Chrishell was disappointed after realising the person she was talking to was nothing like their pictures.

Singing Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, the Catfish story offered a relatable backstory.

MORE: Chrishell Stause comments on her relationship as she becomes Best Reality Star

But she is now happier than ever with G-Flip

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

Not having the best of luck in finding her soulmate previously, fans of the reality TV star have been seeing her love life outside Selling Sunset.

She had a brief relationship with Jason Oppenheim. Their relationship ended after Jason was reportedly not ready to commit to Chrishell, who wanted to start settling down.

Months later, she found a new love interest with Aussie musician G Flip. It all started after they had requested Chrishell to be the muse of their music video. The 40-year-old dropped the bombshell that she was now seeing someone else during the season five’s reunion.

Recently bagging Best Reality Star at the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, the two lovebirds are now celebrating Chrishell’s first Pride Month.