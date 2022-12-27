Chrishell Stause is spending her first Christmas with her partner, G Flip, and the Selling Sunset star decided to spend the holiday season in Australia.

Following her split from her boss and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell started a relationship with Australian musician, G-Flip. The 41-year-old made her relationship official during the season five reunion of the series earlier in May.

Since then, G-Flip and Chrishell have not hidden from their relationship. They have been more affectionate and have shared their adventures on social media with their followers.

Chrishell spends Christmas in summertime Australia with G-Flip

On December 26, Chrishell updated her Instagram feed with a series of pictures celebrating the Christmas holidays in the hot summertime in Australia.

The couple, who began dating publicly in May, are spending their first Christmas together in G-Flip’s hometown. In the carousel of photos, the reality star posed in comfy clothes as she smiled at the camera solo and with her partner.

She also reunited with the koalas, who welcomed her to Melbourne with the loudest roar.

In a message to her 3.6 million followers, she wrote: “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way.”

What made it very different from last year’s Christmas in Los Angeles, was the weather. Since Australia’s seasons are at opposite times to those in the northern hemisphere, the realtor celebrated Christmas in the summer.

Fans say Chrishell ages ‘backwards’ as they gush her romance with G-Flip

Sharing her first round of photos in Australia, fans did not hesitate to leave comments about the couple, who seemed to have the best time together.

Fans also wrote comments complimenting the actress, claiming she looked “the happiest” and even “aging backwards”. But funny enough, others focused on the adorable koala, which stole the spotlight with its shocking sounds.

A fan wrote: “Sunny Australia hopes you enjoyed Christmas here queen!”

“Y’all look so happy,” another fan followed.

One commented: “Ok, seriously hottest couple ever.”

“Happiness looks so good on you, Chrishell. You deserve the world queen, I’ll always root for you. Happy holidays,” a fourth one penned.

G-Flip also left a comment for their partner, where they simply wrote: “The cutest.”

Chrishell says her relationship with G-Flip is ‘unlocked’

Chrishell and G-Flip are on cloud nine. Enjoying their relationship, the popular realtor explained further details of their romance weeks after making it official to the public.

Both celebrities live different lives, though their lifestyles are what has brought them together. Seven months later, Chrishell and G-Flip are going from strength to strength.

“It’s such a mood-lifting experience,” she told Vogue about G-Flip. If you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean.”

She added: ” It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes.”

The realtor described their relationship as ‘unlocked’, as she reassured the two would always be in each other’s lives.

