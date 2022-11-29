Chrishell Stause is reflecting on what “adult life” is like as fans marvel at her recent Instagram post, with some users aspiring to be the Selling Sunset star when they grow up.

You may not have known it, but Chrishell has been on our TV screens since 2005 when she launched her career as a soap star. The actress played Amanda Dillon on the soap opera All My Children from 2005 to 2011.

However, nowadays Chrishell Stause is “getting to play dress up everyday and technically it’s ‘work.'” It’s no wonder that fans want to be her when they grow up.

Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrishell Stause reflects on ‘adult life’ in a heartfelt Instagram post

Stause shared some Monday motivation with her 3.6 million followers as she shared a gorgeous photo of herself to Instagram with the inspiring caption: “It took me many many years, but much of my adult life is now getting to play dress up everyday and technically it’s “work” 😆🙌🙏🏼”

Stause then shared a variety of hashtags, some of which included “Realtor Barbie” “In Escrow” and “Do you guys know what Escrow is yet?”

For fans who don’t know, The Selling Sunset star has previously explained what Escrow means in the real estate world, as per Grazia. Chrishell cleared up the confusion for fans as she revealed: “Escrow is when you are in a current deal to get a house sold. Escrow is the safe 3rd party that holds the money until all the red tape is done.”

Chrishell Stause fans ‘want to be her when they grow up’

In the Instagram, Stause rocked a hot pink Alexander McQueen dress and a Kurt Geiger purse. She sported a soft glam makeup look and a perfectly crafted messy braid.

Many fans commented on the post raving about her look, Stause’s hairstylist also shared in the comments section: “I love playing dress up with you and getting to make it my job. 😘Also this last minute braid look.”

Another fan commented: “I wanna be you when I grow up.” Whilst one user penned: “you have an amazing style and it’s always gorgeous. I keep imagining how amazing must feel to get up in the morning and go to your closet.”

Stause feels thankful for G Flip

Chrishell Stause is clearly reflecting on a lot of things in her life and she has recently voiced her gratitude towards her relationship with G Flip. The reality star shared a string of Instagram photos from a date night with the Australian singer at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards in Sydney.

Rather fittingly the awards show fell on Thanksgiving and Stause shared what she was thankful for in the caption: “THANKFUL 🥰, Yesterday was a bit of a dream and I’m reminded today how thankful I am for fun times, love, shiny things, and bin chickens. 😜 Australia I ADORE youuuuu🥰🙌.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know