Chrishell looks a million dollars as she parties with Bling Empire's Kane Lim













Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause proved she was a superstar once again as she posed in a gorgeous gown with Bling Empire’s Kane Lim.

The reality star posed up a storm in a Michael Costello dress for an Open House event for Netflix.

A crowd of Netflix stars and other celebrities gathered together for the big bash, including some other hit shows like Bling Empire..

Chrishell poses with Selling Sunset co-stars

Photo by David Livingston/WireImage

Chrishell shared a series of glamorous photos with fans, first, showing off her gorgeous outfit which included a mesh skirt and black corsett,

The 40-year-old’s blonde hair was styled in tousled waves and they cascaded down her shoulders, as her soft glam make-up allowed her eyes to pop.

Chrishell also joined some of her co-stars at the event, including Emma Hernan – who wore a stunning red fringe dress, – and Chelsea Lazkani, who opted for a glitzy silver two-piece.

In another shot we see most of the Selling Sunset crew, including the Oppenheim brothers and Amanza Smith. Although Christine Quinn wasn’t there, but she did tell fans she was at a Bentley event so it may have been a diary clash.

Heather was also missing, as she has jet-setted around the world with her family and husband Tarek to beautiful Greece for a vacation.

Whilst mingling with other Netflix stars, Chrishell made sure she posed with Bling Empire’s Kane Lim. Kane had a camo Louis Vuitton moment at the Open House event.

Chrishell admits in one video that there were so many people at the party that she couldn’t show all off to followers. The star panned the camera round to showcase the huge crowd of celebs and Netflix staff enjoying the bash, with party-goers dressed up to the nines.

‘Perfect Princess’

She captioned the post: “Last night was SO fun! It’s official- @netflix throws the best open house! @michaelcostello you are so lovely, endless thank yous for the DRESS 😍👑🙏🏼

“Swipe to see lots of #Netflix crossovers! Guess who from these pics ended up dancing together until the early hours..? SO FUN💃🏻”

Kane Lim penned on her Instagram pictures: “Yayyyyy ❤️❤️❤️ we forgot to ring the bell !! Lol @chrishell.stause.”

Tina Louise added: “Oh. My. God!!! You look absolutely stunning!! Wow wow wow.”

And her co-star Emma wrote: “Okay I just love you so friggan much it might be a problem!!!!😩😩😩😩😩 Withdrawals already!!! SO STUNNING, GORGEOUS, PERFECT PRINCESS.”