Chrishell Stause and G Flip have confirmed that they are married after dating for just over a year. The pair first met at a party in 2021.

The reality star, who is set to return to Selling Sunset season 6, announced the exciting personal news with an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, May 10.

Chrishell and G Flip met and kissed at a Halloween party back in 2021 when they were seeing other people. After over a year of dating, the pair announced a major milestone in their relationship.

Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married

Congratulations are in order to Chrishell and musician G Flip after the announcement that they are married!

The Selling Sunset star confirmed the happy news with an Instagram Reel documenting her and G Flip’s best moments from their relationship.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” the 41-year-old star captioned the social media post.

In the heartfelt post, Chrishell called G Flip one of the “kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people” alongside the musician’s track Be Your Man.

Several of Chrishell’s co-stars congratulated the couple on their happy news. Her ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim said: “I am so excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!”

Chelsea Lazkani wrote: “I’m not crying, I’m not crying, I’m not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations.”

Chrishell and G Flip met at a party

Chrishell and G Flip have been together for just over a year and their romance started in the most unusual way. They first met at a Halloween party in 2021 where they shared a kiss while they were dating other people at the time.

The pair reconnected at another party in 2022 and they started dating in March 2022. Chrishell confirmed their relationship during the Netflix season five reunion episode.

Before her romance with the Australian singer, Chrishell dated her co-star and boss Jason but they broke up over different views about starting a family.

Chrishell reflected on her relationship with the singer

In the Selling Sunset reunion episode, Chrishell reflected on her relationship with G Flip after she and Jason called it quits.

Chrishell said that G Flip “opened my eyes to what that future could look like” and explained: “For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

She added: “And with G, they identify as non-binary, so their pronouns are they/them, and everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female.”