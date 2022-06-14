Chrishell Stause channels 'Rihanna' in cute dress and catches Jason's attention













Selling Sunset’s bombshell Chrishell Stause dazzled in a dress Rihanna reportedly also owns as she attended the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The bombshell presented an award with fellow Selling Sunset cast member Chelsea Lazkani.

Looking radiant and gorgeous as ever, the 40-year-old stunned the red carpet wearing an all-sparkly outfit in a mini dress. She also had a sheer layer beneath it, showing off her best assets. To make her look even more complete, she tied her hair up and her curly locks framing her face.

Held in the city of Los Angeles, she and co-star Chelsea Lazkani were invited as hosts at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 14.

Chrishell Stause looks radiant with a new look

Updating her 3.6 million Instagram followers, she shared photos of her outfit and clips before the event. She captioned: “I always love trying new looks because doing the same thing every time is boring to me. 🤷🏻‍♀️So I hope you love it! And if you don’t that’s ok too-maybe you will like the next one🤷🏻‍♀️…Or maybe you hate follow me in which case, thanks for the follow I guess 🤷🏻‍♀️😆😅😘.“

Throughout the pictures, Chrishell kept the brightest smile and shared the behind the scenes of backstage with Chelsea.

She also added a video where she showed a close-up shot of the dress as she described it to be “a little fun look” that she was “obsessed” with.

The 40-year-old star recently won Best Reality Star at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Selling Sunset also won a prize for Best Docu-Reality Series.

Chrishell Stause oozes Rihanna and JLo vibes

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

The comments section was filled with compliments from fans and Selling Sunset co-stars who couldn’t resist commenting on her look. Fans thought her look was inspired by iconic singers such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and even Mariah Carey.

Chelsea Lazkani wrote: “LOVED popping my presenting virginity with you. 🍒 On another note the hair is a WIN, it looked smashing 😍.“

“Fun hair!! You look beautiful 😍💖💁🏻‍♀️,” said Davina Potratz.

A fan commented: “I have this outfit and Rihanna wore it in one of her music videos.” Chrishell responded: “Love this!”

Another added in capital letters: “JLo vibes.“

“So beautiful. Reminds me of JLO,” a third fan added. “You look incredible 😍,” another one wrote.

Chrishell catches Jason’s eye as he responds to the outfit

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A comment that surprised everyone was from a fellow cast member, ex-boyfriend, and CEO of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. He playfully wrote: “Love those stringers! 😍.” The comments come after an episode from season five where Jason commented on Chirshell’s hair.

Despite the two briefly dating for seven months, Jason and Chrishell have remained friends. The two have also demonstrated that there aren’t any hard feelings between the two. The Selling Sunset co-stars even shared an emotional hug with Chrishell’s current partner, G-Flip, as she won Best Reality Star last week.

