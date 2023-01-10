When it comes to love, Chrishell Stause will always go the extra mile. As G-Flip’s biggest supporter, the Selling Sunset star wore a disguised to attend their recent concert – and it was a total success.

The Selling Sunset star shocked viewers last May when she announced her relationship with non-binary singer, G-Flip. Eight months later, Chrishell and G-Flip are still on the cloud nine phases, and loving every minute they spend together.

For last year’s holiday season, the realtor flew from Hollywood to Australia to spend Christmas and New Year with her beau. It was the first time Chrishell was celebrating it with a partner since the star previously called it quits with Jason days before Christmas.

And she’s so happy now.

Chrishell Stause shows off the highlights of their Australian trip

On December 7, Chrishell updated her personal Instagram account with a series of images from her Australian trip with her partner, G-Flip. Both stars spent Christmas and New Year in the singer’s hometown, as the couple celebrated their first holiday season together.

The images include two smiling at the camera, drinking mojitos in a bikini, well as the behind-the-scenes of G-Flip’s recent shows.

Chrishell told fans the reality star wore a disguise so people wouldn’t recognize her in the crowd. With a blue jacket, a yellow cap, sunglasses, and a facemask, Chrishell was ready to support her partner from the crowd.

“So, we’re currently giving Chrishell a disguise so she can go out into the audience,” a voice says in the background.

“Now there’s no way,” she says adding a mask to her costume.

The original video was posted on G-Flip’s Instagram story, as the singer wore a flirty caption with the word “smash”.

Fans love them together

Ever since the couple made their relationship public, Chrishell and G-Flip have not been shy about sharing some of their moments together with fans.

Since they both live in different parts of the world, Chrishell and G-Flip make the best of their time together.

As the two celebrated their first Christmas and began the new year together, fans left comments gushing about the couple.

A fan wrote: The I’ve been Flipped shirt. Obsessed with you two”

“Get married already,” another penned.

A third fan commented: “Favorite couple of all time.”

“You’ve never looked happier,” another follower said.

Chrishell and G-Flip’s romance began after a feature on their music video

Shortly after Chrishell broke up with her co-star and The Oppenheim Group founder, Jason Oppenheim, the popular realtor found love with the Australian musician.

The two stars met when G-Flip filmed their music video, as Chrishell became her love interest. As the two grew closer and sparks rose, it was only a matter of time before the two make their romance official.

During the show’s season five reunion episode, Chrishell revealed the happy news with her co-stars. Since then, the two have been showing their love for each other on social media, as they have been spending a lot of time together.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK