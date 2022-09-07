Chrishell and G-Flip end amazing date night out at Emmys with piggyback ride











Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was accompanied by her partner, G-Flip at the star-studded Creative Arts Emmy Night, and they cute couple ended the night with a piggyback ride.

The creator behind the hit series earned a nomination at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for the second time. Following up on the personal and professional lives of the likes of Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, and even Christine Quinn, the popular show has become a worldwide hit.

Last week Chelsea, Emma, ​​Mary and Chrishell attended the Red Carpet and presented an award. The four stars looked glamorous in their looks – talk about Oppenheim’s fashion.

View Instagram Post

On September 5, the Selling Sunset star shared with her 3.7 million Instagram fans her experience attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She was accompanied by her partner, Australian musician G-Flip. The singer had already been at the reality star’s side at the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she won Best Reality Star.

Looking stunning as ever, she donned an orange dress with cutouts that showed off her curves and abs. The gown also featured a slit in the fabric, which showed off her strapped golden heels.

Her Instagram post featured several photos from the night, posing with Emma, ​​Mary, and Chelsea, while her partner also joined them for the night, and even took her on a piggyback ride.

She wrote in her caption: “Such a great time presenting at last night’s @televisionacad #CreativeArtsEmmys

#SellingSunset didn’t take home the trophy but I absolutely love Love On The Spectrum so very happy for them!”

Fans ‘melt’ at G-Flip carrying their girl

Ever since Chrishell made her relationship with G-Flip official during Selling Sunset’s chaotic season five reunion, the star hasn’t been afraid to show off their relationship. G-Flip, whom she met during the process of filming their music video, has been very supportive of their partner.

As fans flipped through the photos, many couldn’t help but comment on “the last slide”. Of course, many also commented on her look, as all the girls wore different colors for the night.

One fan commented: “LOOOVE the last pic! Orange never looked so good.”

Another one added: “Last photo might be my fav ever.”

A third one said: “That dress was made for you.”

Bestie Emma Hernan also left a comment complimenting her as she was left “speechless” seeing her.

Emma gushed: “Speechless at this look!!! You’re like the one in a billion perfect sunset, the rarest most perfect orange, the perfect combination of sexy and cute!! And my gorgeous pumpkin!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!”

Drama to unfold in Selling Sunset

Netflix Selling Sunset Reunion Special. Chrishell Stause in Netflix Selling Sunset Reunion Special Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

The cast of Selling Sunset is currently filming the sixth season of the series.

This time, without the presence of Christine Quinn, will Chrishell is thrust into the spotlight as the popular realtor of the moment? Although a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, it is clear that a lot of drama is coming in the series.

Last week, Chrishell called out a cast member via her Instagram stories, where she accused her of having a “thirst for camera”.

This led to fans investigating who she could be talking about, as she seems to have a close relationship with all the girls.

