Chrishell gushes over 'sexy musical genius' G-Flip and 'hot' Australian accent











Chrishell Stause has showered G-Flip with compliments for their birthday, noting their emotional intelligence, accent and “sexy musical” skills.

September 22 marks G-Flip’s birthday, and supportive girlfriend Chrishell waited until the clock struck 12am in Australia to gush about her partner.

The Selling Sunset star confirmed her latest relationship during Netflix’s season 5 reunion, and their romance has only gone from strength to strength. From admitting they see kids in their future, to traveling the world together, the couple has slowly become Selling Sunset’s favorite pair. All we need now is confirmation G-Flip will appear in season 6.

Their Instagram posts have always made fans say “aw”, but Chrishell’s latest upload has totally melted our hearts.

Chrishell Stause pours out her love for “magical human” G-Flip – and their accent

Download from Netflix Press Center Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chrishell Stause in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Sharing never-seen-before photos of G-Flip’s recording sessions, drum solo, and their quality time at the park, Chrishell went all-out for the 28th birthday tribute.

“Imagine you took all the things you love about an emotionally intelligent, secure man,” the soap actress wrote.

“And all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human.”

“Oh, and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not?”

We agree, who doesn’t love an Aussie voice? Fans are with you on G-Flip’s accent, don’t worry Chrishell Stause.

Chrishell, 41, continued: “The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves one hell of a celebration because wow-WELL DONE!!”

“Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind, genuine heart is my absolute favorite,” Chrishell gushed.

“I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly, but especially today. Happy Birthday, my love.”

Inside G Flip and Chrishell’s relationship timeline

View Instagram Post

October 31, 2021

The couple first met on Halloween 2021, G-Flip recalled on the People Everyday podcast.

Both parties were still with their ex-partners at the time, and only started talking after their break-ups.

“We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world,” they said. “We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

G-Flip is based in Melbourne, while Chrishell resides in California for her acting and realtor career.

March 18, 2022

View Instagram Post

The Australian musician makes their first Instagram appearance on Chrishell’s profile in a photo carousel.

“Grateful for every person in these pics!” she captioned.

May 6, 2022

The All My Children star admits during the Selling Sunset reunion she’s “spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important” aka G-Flip.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video,” she revealed.

“And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

May 12, 2022

The pair show off their steamy relationship for G-Flip’s Get Me Outta Here music video. It’s quite racy, if you watch the full three minutes and 21 seconds.

May 13, 2022

A day after the premiere of the music video, G-Flip says they’re definitely open to starting a family. A key factor for Chrishell and Jason’s split – the Oppenheim brother was unsure about baby plans, while Chrishell saw motherhood in her future.

“Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that,” the songwriter explained.

“I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

June 5, 2022

The couple attended their first award show together in June: the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Chrishell thanked fans for the support of her new romance during an acceptance speech for best reality star.

“I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality.

“I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was gonna go.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASONS ONE TO FIVE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK