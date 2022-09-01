









Hollywood’s most popular real estate agents are back to sell their million-dollar mansions. As the filming of Selling Sunset is underway, it seems drama between the cast has already started. Chrishell Stause has accused a co-star of being ‘fake’ in a heated Instagram story.

The blonde bombshell is one of the favorite cast members of the reality series. Chrishell Stause joined The Oppenheim Group back in season four and had a short-lived relationship with its co-founder Jason.

Ever since, her fan base has grown as she shares insight into her life with followers.

One thing fans know is that Chrishell will bite back if someone interferes in her personal and professional life, and indeed, it appears something has.

She took to Instagram to slam one of her unnamed co-stars, accusing them of “being in need of attention”.

Chrishell Stause claims unnamed co-star has ‘thirst for the camera’

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chrishell Stause in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

On August 31, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to express her anger and disappointment in a series of messages.

Using Mariah Carey’s song titled Thirsty, she claimed: “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is real. Wow. That was insanity. But also so transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

In another story, she added: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment.”

Chrishell further accused the co-star: “Of course, you have a huge issue with me now, not before when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time – just say that. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

Chrishell concluded: “But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you. You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention and willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

Chrishell warns fans to ‘keep your head and eyes up’

Hours before Chrishell took to her Instagram Stories to share her message with her 3.7 million fans, she posted a photo of herself showing off her eyeshadow look while getting ready in her walk-in closet with a stunning chandelier.

“Keep your head and eyes up… Unless you are showing off your eyeshadow,” she wrote in her caption.

As fans began to take a hint that some drama had unfolded in the filming process of Selling Sunset, they left comments of support for the reality star as they complimented her looks.

One fan wrote: “After watching Selling the OC, those girls try so hard to be you! But there’s only one queen who has a good heart.”

A second one added: “Is the caption for me.”

A lot of drama with Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset. Christine Quinn, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

One person that Chrishell isn’t referring to this time is fellow co-star Christine Quinn, with whom she had a lot of drama in the past. Nonetheless, the feud between the two left it very clear that the two were not friends.

Throughout season four, the two stars barely spoke to each other.

However, after leaving the show, the fashionista claimed the storylines ‘fake’ back in April.

But she explained to Hello magazine, although headlines get “amped up”, they are all “family”.

Fast-forward, Christine announced her departure from the series to completely focus on her individual career and her real state business, called RealOpen.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Chrishell Stause’s representatives for comment.

