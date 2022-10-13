Chrishell Stause and G-Flip tease fans over first joint cameo in The L Word











Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and her partner G-Flip are set to make a guest appearance in season three of The L Word‘s spinoff Generation Q.

The awaited returning series follows the lives of an LGBTQ group of friends living in Los Angeles.

Experiencing love, heartbreaks, and personal growth, the new chapter is set over ten years of its original show.

Season three will feature guest stars such as singers Kehlani and Fletcher, Joanna Cassidy, Margareth Cho, and Joey Lauren Adams. The announcement of newcomers Chrishell and G-Flip has thrilled the fans for the realtor.

Chrishell and G-Flip amongst the guest stars

On October 13, Chrishell went to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news that she and G-Flip would be making an appearance in the popular series.

In a TikTok montage, the 41-year-old shared short videos and images that were taken on set. This will also be the first time the couple appears together in a show outside of Selling Sunset.

In a message to her 3.7 million followers, she captioned: “Thank you @sho_thelword for letting me & @gflip play today. Season 3 drops on Nov 18th. The best time with the most amazing cast! #cameo #thelword #season3.”

Fans are loving the new cast of The L Word

Fans and the cast of Selling Sunset took over the comments section praising the star and her partner. Many were thrilled to see the couple appearing together in a show outside of the chaos of the Oppenheim group.

G-Flip is yet to make an appearance in the Netflix series, and as their participation is not confirmed, fans still want to get to know the musician.

Days before the big reveal, the Australian musician posted a sneak peek of their new project via Instagram stories, hinting at their participation in the series.

A fan commented: “No freaking way?!?! I love this!! Everything about this!! So cool!! Please keep us updated on the episode!!”

A second one wrote: “WHAT?! I am so jealous!! Such an awesome cast.”

Another follower said: “Omg can’t tell you how excited I am to see you both on the show. Need more hotness on the show!!”

BFF Emma Hernan also had a few words for her closest friends: “YAS!!!!!! Love you both so much!!! C&G 4life.”

