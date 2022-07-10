











Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause knows how to have a good time and blow off steam. The reality star was singing and rocking out to big hits with her pals at a fancy dress karaoke party over the weekend.

The 40-year-old shared a series of clips with her fans on Instagram Stories on Saturday night of her fun antics.

Dressed in a gorgeous silky sequin gown, Chrishell sparkled the night away with her friends.

They took it in turns to sing through the microphone and nostalgia hit hard with some of the fun songs they were rocking to.

Chrishell dances the night away at karaoke party

Screenshot from Chrishell Stause’s Instagram Stories @chrishell.stause

In one of the videos, we see Chrishell singing her heart out to Destiny’s Child Bootylicious- who wouldn’t? She also rocks out to Madonna’s Like A Prayer (classic), before belting out the words to Whitney Houston’s I want to Dance With Somebody.

Although, most of the footage is of the realtor singing along as her friends hold the mic so we don’t get to see her own performance in true form.

But that didn’t stop her from having as much fun as possible, and uploading the clips for her followers.

The reality star unleashed her wild side

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It comes after she had an adorable date night out with Emma Hernan and her partner G-Flip.

Chrishell unleased her wild side as she successfully rode a mechanical bull at a restaurant and bar with her two dates.

Unfortunately, G-Flip couldn’t give the bull a go as they have a broken hand right now. Ouch!

Chrishell captioned the post: “Always sing karaoke even if you can’t sing. Always dance even if you can’t dance. And ALWAYS. RIDE. THE. BULL.”

Of course, Selling Sunset BFF Emma was there to enjoy the night out, as well as Chrishell’s partner. G-Flip and the reality star are in honeymoon-period bliss after their relationship was announced earlier this year.

They also recently travelled to Australia – where G-Flip hails from – and vacationed in Bali in an incredible Oceania holiday.

