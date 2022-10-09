









Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is the latest celebrity to guest star in an episode of Bling Empire. The cast learns the popular realtor is actually one-quarter Japanese as she sits down to eat dinner with them. Chrishell Stause then reveals she is set to meet her biological father for the first time.

The series focuses on the lives of wealthy East and Southeast Asian Americans living in the expensive area of Los Angeles. Labeled to be the IRL version of Crazy Rich Asians, the popular series has taken over Netflix as another series hits screens.

The series has seen the visit of Hollywood’s A-list actors such as Mila Junis, and My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart. Chrishell Stause was the latest celebrity to enter the Bling Empire.

In episode seven, the house receives a visit from Chrishell who eats Hot Pot for the first time. The realtor then reveals she’s actually 25% Japanese.

Chrishell lost both of her parents to lung cancer in 2019 and 2020. However, the reality star found out stepdad Jeff adopted her at birth, and her biological father was half Japanese and Spanish.

Chrishell Stause reveals she’s about to meet her biological dad

View Instagram Post

On episode seven of Bling Empire, the popular squad received the attendance of none other than Selling Sunset’s bombshell realtor, Chrishell.

Kane introduced her to his group during a hot pot dinner, where she shared the news she was one-quarter Japanese, shocking the table.

“But it’s unfair because I wasn’t raised by my dad who is half Japanese,” Chrishell explains on why she had never heard of Hot Pot before.

“Well, I’m 25%,” she explained.

Longtime fans of the popular realtor and viewers of the series were shocked to hear the news. Nonetheless, many were happy the cast of Bling Empire had “affirmed her as part of their community” despite only being a quarter Asian.

“I had no idea Chrishell was a quarter Japanese! Awesomeee,” a fan wrote.

A second fan added: “Definitely the crossover we didn’t know we needed until now.”

One fan penned: “I’m SHOOK.”

Meeting her biological father for the first time

View Instagram Post

Chrishell grew up with her mother Ranae and adoptive father, Jeff Stause. Both tragically lost their lives after a battle with lung cancer. The 41-year-old didn’t have any contact with her biological father, which led to her referring to Jeff as her dad.

Nonetheless, her interest in knowing more about her roots led Chrishell Stause to meet her dad for the first time.

“Actually, I’m gonna meet him next week. I’m meeting my biological father for the first time. Yeah, on Tuesday,” she told Kane and the rest of the Bling Empire cast.

As they began to ask her what kind of question she would be asking her dad, Chrishell joked: “Um, ‘Where have you been all my life?”

Confirming she had met her biological father, she gave an update amongst all the comments.

“Absolutely loved meeting my bio dad. Fun fact-Selling Sunset filmed it but never aired it. Thank you for making me feel included,” she commented underneath the post.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website.

In the UK, you can call on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK, or Macmillan Cancer Support.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK